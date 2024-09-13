Vijeta Pendharkar: 7 interesting facts about legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid's wife

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rahul Dravid, the legendary cricketer and coach, recently returned to IPL as Rajasthan Royals' head coach after guiding Team India to an ICC T20 World Cup win. His wife, Vijeta Pendharkar, a former surgeon, balanced family life while Dravid focused on his career.

    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 6:10 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 6:10 PM IST

    We all know about Rahul Dravid, who has become a legendary player and successful coach of Indian cricket.
     

    article_image2

    However, not many people are familiar with Dravid's wife, Vijeta Pendharkar. Here are some interesting facts about her.

    article_image3

    Recently, Team India, led by Rohit Sharma and guided by Rahul Dravid, succeeded in winning the ICC T20 World Cup. This victory marked an achievement for Dravid as a coach that eluded him during his playing days.

    article_image4

    Now, having stepped down from his role as Team India coach, Rahul Dravid is ready to embrace a new challenge by returning to the IPL after nearly nine years.

    article_image5

    He has been appointed as the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals, which has brought him back into the spotlight. Despite this, many are unaware of Dravid's wife, Vijeta Pendharkar.

    article_image6

    Rahul Dravid was born on January 11, 1973, into a Brahmin family. His father, Sharad Dravid, worked in a jam and preserve company, which led to Dravid's nickname, 'Jammy'.

    article_image7

    Vijeta Pendharkar, Rahul Dravid's wife, is a surgeon by profession. Born into the family of an Air Force wing commander, Vijeta's childhood was spent in various locations. Vijeta Pendharkar completed her schooling at Bal Bharati School, Delhi, and later attended Shree Shivaji Science College, Nagpur.

    article_image8

    She earned her MBBS from Government Medical College, Nagpur, and completed her Master’s in Surgery in 2002. During her time as a surgeon, Vijeta was deeply immersed in the field of science and medicine and had little knowledge of cricket or sports news.

    article_image9

    According to Rahul Dravid, this lack of awareness about cricket news proved beneficial as it helped him de-stress during the demanding periods of his career. After a few years of marriage, Vijeta chose to leave her career to focus on family life. With Rahul often away due to cricket, Vijeta took on the responsibility of caring for their children.
     

