IPL 2022, SRH vs GT: Umran Malik confident of bowling over 155 km/h
Umran Malik took IPL 2022 by storm after claiming five top wickets of Gujarat Titans on Wednesday. Meanwhile, he has expressed his confidence in bowling above 155 km/h.
Image credit: BCCI
Uncapped Indian pacer Umran Malik is creating a name for himself as the fastest bowler in the country. On Wednesday, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Match 40 for former champion Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), he bagged the top five wickets of Gujarat Titans (GT). Although SRH lost the game by five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Malik won the hearts.
The Jammu & Kashmir pacer has been a sensation for SRH since breaking out in IPL 2021. He is in contention for the purple cap in IPL 2022, having claimed 15 wickets in eight innings at an economy of 7.96, including a four-for and a fifer, while his best figures happen to be 25/5 against GT. He has bagged 17 in 11 IPL innings at 7.98, while the five-for against GT was the first of his career.
Speaking following the performance against GT, Malik reckoned, "The idea was to bowl fast and maintain length and plan the wickets. Like I dismissed Hardik [Pandya] bhai with a bouncer, shuffled up [Wriddhiman] Saha, and bowled him out with a yorker. I tried to mix my bowling and target the wickets as it happens to be a small ground. Otherwise, our bowling has done well."
Malik has been famous for his fierce fast deliveries, having clocked 150 km/h on countless occasions, with 148 km/h being his average speed. However, he is not contained at 150 km/h and aims to bowl at an even higher pace. "I just want to bowl at the right areas and good wickets, and if I have to bowl above 155mph, God willing, I will do one day," he concluded.