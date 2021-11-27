IPL 2022: MS Dhoni's name does not feature in Chennai Super Kings' first retention list?

The IPL 2022 will see a mega auction, as franchises can retain four players. Meanwhile, with Chennai Super Kings looking to retain MS Dhoni, here's if the legendary skipper is keen on his retention.

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will have the mega auction, likely to be held in January next year. Ahead of the same, the existing franchises have been given the option to retain four players. As for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), it is expected to retain legendary skipper MS Dhoni, as its first retention.

However, is Dhoni keen on being retained? If an ESPNCricinfo report is believed, Dhoni is almost certain to be retained. But, he might not be the side's first-choice retention, mainly because of his batting form, which is not the same as it used to be a few years ago. Also, Dhoni is sceptical about being the first retention. ALSO READ: IPL 2022: Sanju Samson remains in Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals to retain 4 players

If Dhoni is the side's first-choice retention, it will make him the highest-paid player. Dhoni does not seem too keen on it and instead wants the side to spend the money on other capable players. The first player retained would be earning around ₹16 crore, followed by ₹12 crore, ₹8 crore and ₹6 crore for the other three, respectively.

Also, if Dhoni is to retire after IPL 2022, CSK might not be willing to play ₹16 crore to Dhoni. Consequently, it would allow the franchise to have a more oversized purse during the IPL 2023 auction, during which it would hunt for a suitable replacement for Dhoni. Besides, Dhoni, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad are possibly on the retention list. ALSO READ: IPL 2022: - Defending champion Chennai Super Kings likely to kick start campaign from April 2 at Chepauk