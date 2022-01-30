IPL 2022: Mitchell Starc reveals why he opted out of mega auction

The IPL 2022 Mega Auction will be held next month. However, Mitchell Starc will not be available for auction, and he has revealed why.

The cricketing world will be eager to see the mega auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 next month. With more than 1,000 players having registered, Australian seamer Mitchell Starc had expressed his desire to make a comeback in the tournament. However, he has opted against it, and here's why.

Starc is coming off a gruelling but successful outing against England at home, winning the 2021-22 Ashes. Meanwhile, following the same, he has admitted to keeping his body fresh for Australia's upcoming international assignment. As a result, he feels that spending 22 weeks more in the bio-bubble for the IPL does not make sense.

"I was a click of the button away from entering the auctions. But, I didn't want to spend 22 more weeks in a bubble. Needed some time to refresh the body, and for me, that's prioritising Aussie games," he told ESPNCricinfo. Starc has not played in the IPL since 2016, having played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before.

Starc clarified that he would have ample time in his career to play the IPL. However, he wants to prioritise international cricket for Australia across formats right now. Also, rather than spending eight rigorous weeks in the bubble, he wants to spend that time with his family, especially his wife, Alyssa Healy.