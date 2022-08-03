IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma retires hurt due to back spasm; BCCI monitoring progress

India won the third T20I against the Windies by seven wickets. However, Rohit Sharma had to retire hurt due to a back spasm while BCCI is monitoring his progress.

It was a healthy outing for Team India, as it outplayed the Windies again and won the third Twenty20 International (T20I) by seven wickets, with six balls to spare. Played at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis, on Tuesday, the hosts gave the visitors an average target of 165, which was comfortably chased down, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's splendid knock of 76. The Men in Blue lead the five-match series 2-1, with the final couple of games to be played on Friday and Saturday at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida. However, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's status for the remaining games looks doubtful after he retired hurt on Tuesday with a back spasm.

