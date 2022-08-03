Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma retires hurt due to back spasm; BCCI monitoring progress

    First Published Aug 3, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

    India won the third T20I against the Windies by seven wickets. However, Rohit Sharma had to retire hurt due to a back spasm while BCCI is monitoring his progress.

    Image credit: Getty

    It was a healthy outing for Team India, as it outplayed the Windies again and won the third Twenty20 International (T20I) by seven wickets, with six balls to spare. Played at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis, on Tuesday, the hosts gave the visitors an average target of 165, which was comfortably chased down, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's splendid knock of 76. The Men in Blue lead the five-match series 2-1, with the final couple of games to be played on Friday and Saturday at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida. However, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's status for the remaining games looks doubtful after he retired hurt on Tuesday with a back spasm.

    Image credit: Getty

    During the second over of the chase, Rohit felt a stiffness in his back while attempting a sweep off pacer Alzarri Joseph as he called for physio Kamlesh Jain. After a brief chat, he walked off, retiring hurt, while Shreyas Iyer came in as the new batter. Meanwhile, ESPNCricinfo reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is "monitoring his progress".

    ALSO READ: ASIA CUP 2022 - INDIA-PAKISTAN CLASH ON AUGUST 28, FINAL TO BE HELD ON SEPTEMBER 11

    Image credit: Getty

    Nonetheless, Rohit was apparently confident of playing in the remainder of the series following the victory. "It [the body] is okay at the moment. We've got a few days between the next game, so hopefully, we should be okay." India is already a player short in the form of all-rounder Harshal Patel, who is nursing a rib injury.

