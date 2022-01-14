  • Facebook
    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: End of the road for Ajinkya Rahane?

    First Published Jan 14, 2022, 3:09 PM IST
    Ajinkya Rahane has failed to impress in the South Africa Tests. The chances of him retaining his Test spot look bleak. Sanjay Manjrekar gives his opinion.

    It has been a challenging ride by Ajinkya Rahane in the 2021-22 Freedom Test Series against South Africa. His inability to stick to consistent scoring has cost India heavily in this series, as it stares at yet another series defeat. As a result, Rahane's position in the Test squad looks dicey, while former Indian Sanjay Manjrekar has given his opinion.

    As per Manjrekar, Rahane has barely done anything in this series to prove his worth in the Test side. He feels that the Mumbaikar should go back to playing First-Class (FC) cricket in the Ranji Trophy to rediscover his rhythm and charm. He managed 136 runs in six innings in this series at an inferior average of 22.67 without any half-century.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: -Gambhir slams Kohli for crying foul-play over controversial DRS call

    Regarding Rahane's dismissals in this series, Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo that it is a combination of good ball and his form. Although he is confident about Cheteshwar Pujara showing promising signs, he does not feel the same for Rahane. Barring his century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) last year, nothing of Rahane has impressed Manjrekar.

    In the meantime, former South African Daryll Cullinan feels that opener Mayank Agarwal could be on this list of the ones being axed for India in the upcoming home Tests against Sri Lanka from next month. He feels that Rahul Dravid is a brilliant coach, and he will be considering players who can bat overseas while giving a chance to deserving youngsters.

