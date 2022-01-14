  • Facebook
    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co fail to get the job done, netizens left disappointed

    India has failed to register its first-ever Test series win in South Africa. Virat Kohli and cop lost the final Test in Cape Town by seven wickets. Consequently, netizens were left disappointed.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co fail to get the job done, netizens left disappointed
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Cape Town, First Published Jan 14, 2022, 5:36 PM IST
    It was a hard-fought battle for Team India, but it fell short. On Day 4 of the final Test of the Freedom Series 2021-22 at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Friday, India lost to South Africa by seven wickets. Consequently, it has lost the series 1-2 while the visitors are still hunting for their maiden Test series win in the country. As a result, the netizens vented out their frustration.

    The hosts resumed Day 4 at the overnight score of 101/2. India was spirited, knowing that it had never lost a game under Virat Kohli's captaincy while defending anything more than 139. However, it was also well aware of the graveyard task it had in its hand. As Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen took charge, things slowly began to slip away from the Indians.

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test - End of the road for Ajinkya Rahane?

    While Petersen slammed his maiden Test half-century, things became even worse when he was dropped on 59 by Cheteshwar Pujara off pacer Jasprit Bumrah at the slips. Although pacer Shardul Thakur dismissed him for 81 at 155, it was too late. Van der Dussen (41*) and Temba Bavuma (32*) eventually pulled it through and got the job done by seven wickets.

    Match summary
    Winning the toss, Kohli opted to bat, as India managed 223, with Kohli's gritty 79. In the meantime, SA managed 210, with Petersen slamming 71, while Bumrah claimed a fifer. The Indian batting was unstable again in the second, managing 198, with Rishabh Pant scoring a bold unbeaten 100. However, the Protea batters were too stubborn to give up and got the job done by seven wickets.
    Brief scores: IND 223 & 198 (Pant- 100*; Jansen- 4/36) lost to SA 210 & 212/3 (Petersen- 82; Thakue- 1/22) by seven wickets.

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2022, 5:36 PM IST
