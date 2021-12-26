  • Facebook
    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Ravichandran Ashwin on cusp of ODI selection as selectors ponder - Reports

    First Published Dec 26, 2021, 12:40 PM IST
    India and South Africa begin their three-Test series for Freedom Trophy from Sunday. Meanwhile, the ODI squad for India is yet to be announced. However, Ravichandran Ashwin is on the brink of selection.

    It is all set to be a historic encounter as India and South Africa clash in a three-Test series for the 2021-22 Freedom Trophy from Friday. However, the selectors still have a headache taking a call on the Indian squad for the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in SA from January 19. Meanwhile, veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin might be on the verge of selection for the 50-over format.

    Ashwin recently made his comeback in the shortest format during the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), followed by the three T20Is against New Zealand at home. As per Cricbuzz, his performance in the two series has impressed the selectors, along with new white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid. The ODI squad will likely be selected with an eye on the ICC World Cup 2023, to be held in India.

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test - Can Virat Kohli and co start bid for historic series with win?

    However, Ashwin is likely to get stiff competition from a few other lads. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja remains a strong contender while currently undergoing some fitness issues. On the other hand, fellow all-rounder Axar Patel is another contender with full fitness, along with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has made a fine comeback after a poor run earlier this year.

    In the meantime, Ashwin does not happen to be the only lad on the selectors' radar. The selectors are currently in Jaipur for the Vijay Hazare Trophy final between Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh, to be played on Sunday, as they will eye some probables. Also, all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is again likely to get a call for the ODIs, following his breakout in the IPL 2021 and impressive show during the NZ T20Is.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22 - Rahul Dravid credits Virat Kohli for driving fitness culture and energy in the team

    Also, Ruturaj Gaikwad is specific for selection following his bull-dozing performance in the VHT, scoring four centuries for Maharashtra. Nonetheless, senior opener Shikhar Dhawan's selection seems dicey due to an inconsistent run since July, besides getting some competition from Devdutt Paddikal and Prithvi Shaw. Moreover, wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul has to be included owing to his present flawless form, while his fitness will be monitored.

