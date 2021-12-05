India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli and Co script top records on Day 3 (Check out)

India can sniff win as it will be eager to wipe away New Zealand on Day 4 of the second and final Test in Mumbai on Monday. Meanwhile, India scripted some top records on Day 4, on Sunday.

It is expected to be a perfect payback for India's ICC World Test Championship final loss, as Virat Kohli and Co are expected to drub New Zealand on Day 5 of the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Meanwhile, it finished Day 3 on top, as we present the top records it scripted on Sunday.

Ajaz Patel scripts more on Day 3

After a ten-wicket innings haul on Day 2 (Saturday), he claimed a few more. As a result:

- His 14/225 haul in the match is the best bowling figure by a Kiwi spinner in India.

- It is also the best bowling figure by an overseas spinner in India.

- It is the best bowling figure against India.

- It is the second-best bowling figure for NZ.

- It is the best bowling figure at the venue.

- It is the fifth-best bowling figure in India. ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test - Virat Kohli and Co 5 wickets away from win at stumps on Day 3

Ravichandran Ashwin scripts aplenty

Ashwin managed to get rid of Tom Latham yet again. Consequently:

- He has now dismissed him on the eighth instance, which happens to be the Kiwi's joint-most, with the other being English pacer Stuart Broad.

- Latham is his fourth-most consistent victim in the format.

- He has the most Test wickets this year (50).

- He has finished with 50-plus wickets in a calendar year on most occasions (4).

Indians script some unqiue

India handed NZ a hefty target of 540. Meanwhile:

- It was the first time seven Indian batters hit a six in a Test innings.

- It is the first time the top five Indian batters have hit six in a Test innings.

- Axar Patel has registered the third highest strike rate (157.69) in a Test innings, having faced at least 25 deliveries. ALSO WATCH: IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test - Spider cam forces early tea on Day 3, here's how Twitter reacted