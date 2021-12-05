  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli and Co script top records on Day 3 (Check out)

    First Published Dec 5, 2021, 6:31 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India can sniff win as it will be eager to wipe away New Zealand on Day 4 of the second and final Test in Mumbai on Monday. Meanwhile, India scripted some top records on Day 4, on Sunday.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli and Co script top records on Day 3 (Check out)-ayh

    It is expected to be a perfect payback for India's ICC World Test Championship final loss, as Virat Kohli and Co are expected to drub New Zealand on Day 5 of the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Meanwhile, it finished Day 3 on top, as we present the top records it scripted on Sunday.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli and Co script top records on Day 3 (Check out)-ayh

    Ajaz Patel scripts more on Day 3
    After a ten-wicket innings haul on Day 2 (Saturday), he claimed a few more. As a result:
    - His 14/225 haul in the match is the best bowling figure by a Kiwi spinner in India.
    - It is also the best bowling figure by an overseas spinner in India.
    - It is the best bowling figure against India.
    - It is the second-best bowling figure for NZ.
    - It is the best bowling figure at the venue.
    - It is the fifth-best bowling figure in India.

    ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test - Virat Kohli and Co 5 wickets away from win at stumps on Day 3

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli and Co script top records on Day 3 (Check out)-ayh

    Ravichandran Ashwin scripts aplenty
    Ashwin managed to get rid of Tom Latham yet again. Consequently:
    - He has now dismissed him on the eighth instance, which happens to be the Kiwi's joint-most, with the other being English pacer Stuart Broad.
    - Latham is his fourth-most consistent victim in the format.
    - He has the most Test wickets this year (50).
    - He has finished with 50-plus wickets in a calendar year on most occasions (4).

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli and Co script top records on Day 3 (Check out)-ayh

    Indians script some unqiue
    India handed NZ a hefty target of 540. Meanwhile:
    - It was the first time seven Indian batters hit a six in a Test innings.
    - It is the first time the top five Indian batters have hit six in a Test innings.
    - Axar Patel has registered the third highest strike rate (157.69) in a Test innings, having faced at least 25 deliveries.

    ALSO WATCH: IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test - Spider cam forces early tea on Day 3, here's how Twitter reacted

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli and Co script top records on Day 3 (Check out)-ayh

    New Zealand scripts a varied couple
    - NZ has claimed 17 wickets in this Test, which happens to be the most taken in a single Test, with each wicket coming off a left-arm spinner.
    - In an unwanted one, spinner William Somerville has bowled the most balls (414) against India without success in a series.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test report: Virat Kohli and Co 5 wickets away from win at stumps on Day 3-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli and Co 5 wickets away from win at stumps on Day 3

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Spider cam forces early tea on Day 3, here's how Twitter reacted (WATCH)-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Spider cam forces early tea on Day 3, here's how Twitter reacted (WATCH)

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test report: NZ's 62 all-out overshadows Ajaz Patel's 10-for, IND leads by 332 on Day 2-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: NZ's 62 all-out overshadows Ajaz Patel's 10-for, IND leads by 332 on Day 2

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Netizens go berserk as Ajaz Patel emulates Jim Laker, Anil Kumble's 10-wicket innings haul-ayh

    Welcome to the club: Legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble says after Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Ajaz Patel claims all 10 Indian wickets in an innings; joins Anil Kumble and Jim Laker in elite list-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Ajaz Patel claims all 10 Indian wickets in an innings; joins Kumble, Laker

    Recent Stories

    Arjun Kapoor calls girlfriend Malaika Arora 'Tougher Taskmaster'; shares some amazing pictures from Maldives RCB

    Arjun Kapoor calls girlfriend Malaika Arora 'Tougher Taskmaster'; shares some amazing pictures from Maldives

    Over 52 pc of Rajya Sabha sitting time was lost to disruptions protests winter Session gcw

    Over 52% of Rajya Sabha sitting time was lost to disruptions, protests during Parliament's Winter Session

    Karnataka 59 students test positive in new COVID-19 cluster in Chikkamagaluru school, tally now 69-dnm

    Karnataka: 59 students test positive in new COVID-19 cluster in Chikkamagaluru school, tally now 69

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test report: Virat Kohli and Co 5 wickets away from win at stumps on Day 3-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli and Co 5 wickets away from win at stumps on Day 3

    NEET 2022 eligibility criteria exam pattern here everything we know so far gcw

    NEET 2022: From eligibility criteria to exam pattern; here's everything we know so far

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 17): NorthEast United edges past FC Goa 2-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 17): NorthEast United edges past FC Goa 2-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon