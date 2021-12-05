India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli and Co script top records on Day 3 (Check out)
India can sniff win as it will be eager to wipe away New Zealand on Day 4 of the second and final Test in Mumbai on Monday. Meanwhile, India scripted some top records on Day 4, on Sunday.
It is expected to be a perfect payback for India's ICC World Test Championship final loss, as Virat Kohli and Co are expected to drub New Zealand on Day 5 of the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Meanwhile, it finished Day 3 on top, as we present the top records it scripted on Sunday.
Ajaz Patel scripts more on Day 3
After a ten-wicket innings haul on Day 2 (Saturday), he claimed a few more. As a result:
- His 14/225 haul in the match is the best bowling figure by a Kiwi spinner in India.
- It is also the best bowling figure by an overseas spinner in India.
- It is the best bowling figure against India.
- It is the second-best bowling figure for NZ.
- It is the best bowling figure at the venue.
- It is the fifth-best bowling figure in India.
Ravichandran Ashwin scripts aplenty
Ashwin managed to get rid of Tom Latham yet again. Consequently:
- He has now dismissed him on the eighth instance, which happens to be the Kiwi's joint-most, with the other being English pacer Stuart Broad.
- Latham is his fourth-most consistent victim in the format.
- He has the most Test wickets this year (50).
- He has finished with 50-plus wickets in a calendar year on most occasions (4).
Indians script some unqiue
India handed NZ a hefty target of 540. Meanwhile:
- It was the first time seven Indian batters hit a six in a Test innings.
- It is the first time the top five Indian batters have hit six in a Test innings.
- Axar Patel has registered the third highest strike rate (157.69) in a Test innings, having faced at least 25 deliveries.
New Zealand scripts a varied couple
- NZ has claimed 17 wickets in this Test, which happens to be the most taken in a single Test, with each wicket coming off a left-arm spinner.
- In an unwanted one, spinner William Somerville has bowled the most balls (414) against India without success in a series.