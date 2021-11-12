  • Facebook
    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami rested for Tests

    First Published Nov 12, 2021, 1:10 PM IST
    India and New Zealand will lock horns in two Tests from November 25. India has announced the squad for the series, with four of the regular top players being rested.

    India and New Zealand are all set to face off from November 17 in three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and a couple of Tests. The squad for the T20Is had already been announced by the Indian selectors earlier this week. Meanwhile, the squad for the Tests was also announced on Friday morning.

    As per the announcement, four of the regular and top Indians, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, have been rested for the entire series. While regular skipper Virat Kohli would be missing the opening Test in Kanpur, the side would be led by Ajinkya Rahane before the former returns for the final Test in Mumbai.

     

    ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22 - RCA allows fans with at least one COVID vaccination to attend 1st T20I

    The decision was taken keeping in mind the mental health and burnout of the players, considering that they have been exposed to strict bubble life since June this year. Also, with the crucial tour of South Africa coming up next month, it would be vital for the top players to be in the best physical shape.

    The squad also reflects a notable call-up, as KS Bharat has been included in the side as a wicketkeeper, while Wriddhiman Saha would be the primary man to don the big gloves during Pant's absence. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara would be Rahane's deputy in the series. Also, pacer Prasidh Krishna is in line for his Test debut after receiving his call-up.

     

    ALSO READ: Sanju Samson dropped from New Zealand T20Is: Angry fans question BCCI for derecognising his talent

    India's Test squad for NZ series: Ajinkya Rahane (c), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna

    India's T20I squad vs NZ: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj

     

    ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2021 - Kapil Dev unhappy with Virat Kohli's statement post New Zealand defeat

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22 schedule:
    1st T20I: November 17 (Jaipur)
    2nd T20I: November 19 (Ranchi)
    3rd T20I: November 21 (Kolkata)
    1st Test: November 25-29 (Kanpur)
    2nd Test: December 3-7 (Mumbai)

