  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: RCA allows fans with at least one COVID vaccination to attend 1st T20I

    India and New Zealand square off in the opening T20I in Jaipur from November 17. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Cricket Association has informed that fans with at least one COVID vaccination can spectate the match.

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: RCA allows fans with at least one COVID vaccination to attend 1st T20I-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Jaipur, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 4:10 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Team India's stint in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup came to a premature end, as it suffered an exit in the Super 12 stage, failing to make it to the semis. As the team returns home, it would land in Jaipur, ahead of the opening T20I against New Zealand on November 17, as the two sides play a three-match series.

    The first T20I would be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. While the venue would be hosting an international game after almost eight years, it would also be the maiden T20I to be played at the venue. Consequently, the entire Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) is excited about it, along with the Rajasthan cricket fans.

    ALSO READ: Sanju Samson dropped from New Zealand T20Is: Angry fans question BCCI for derecognising his talent

    While the ticket sales would begin shortly, fans are curious to know how many would be allowed inside the stadium. Meanwhile, as per multiple reports, RCA has declared that fans with at least one dose of the COVID vaccine would be permitted inside the venue. However, the number of spectators allowed has not yet been clarified by RCA secretary Mahendra Sharma.

    He clarified that the fans should follow all the necessary guidelines, like wearing masks, sanitising hands, thermal screening, proper ventilation, along with one vaccination dose. He also explained that those with single vaccination must present a negative RT-PCR report, which should not be older than 48 hours.

    ALSO READ: BCCI elections to get underway during AGM on December 4 in Kolkata

    India T20I squad vs NZ: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22 schedule:
    1st T20I: November 17 (Jaipur)
    2nd T20I: November 19 (Ranchi)
    3rd T20I: November 21 (Kolkata)
    1st Test: November 25-29 (Kanpur)
    2nd Test: December 3-7 (Mumbai)

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2021, 4:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sanju Samson dropped from New Zealand T20Is: Angry fans question BCCI for derecognising his talent-ayh

    Sanju Samson dropped from New Zealand T20Is: Angry fans question BCCI for derecognising his talent

    Video Icon
    BCCI elections to get underway during AGM on December 4 in Kolkata-ayh

    BCCI elections to get underway during AGM on December 4 in Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Virat Kohli's farewell to former coach Ravi Shastri will touch your hearts-ayh

    Virat Kohli's farewell to former coach Ravi Shastri will touch your hearts

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, England vs New Zealand, ENG vs NZ (Semi-Final): Players to watch, head-to-head, weather, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand eyes WC 2019 final payback against a fiery England

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: Sanju Samson to replace MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings' wicketkeeper?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Sanju Samson to replace MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings' wicketkeeper?

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Rajasthan several killed, injured in tanker-bus collision in Barmer; PM Modi announces ex-gratia-dnm

    Rajasthan: At least 12 killed, several injured in tanker-bus collision in Barmer; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

    Video Icon
    Google wins appeal against 3 billion-pound privacy case gcw

    Google wins appeal against 3 billion-pound privacy case

    Video Icon
    Want to live like Dia Mirza? Check out actress' Mumbai house from inside RCB

    Want to live like Dia Mirza? Check out actress' Mumbai house from inside

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Sofiya Khan on Sooryavanshi's late release: Thought my scene would be deleted from film SCJ

    [EXCLUSIVE] Sofiya Khan on Sooryavanshi's late release: Thought my scene would be deleted from film

    Video Icon
    Sanju Samson dropped from New Zealand T20Is: Angry fans question BCCI for derecognising his talent-ayh

    Sanju Samson dropped from New Zealand T20Is: Angry fans question BCCI for derecognising his talent

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon
    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon
    desktopAdmobileAd