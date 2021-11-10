India vs New Zealand 2021-22: RCA allows fans with at least one COVID vaccination to attend 1st T20I

India and New Zealand square off in the opening T20I in Jaipur from November 17. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Cricket Association has informed that fans with at least one COVID vaccination can spectate the match.

Team India's stint in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup came to a premature end, as it suffered an exit in the Super 12 stage, failing to make it to the semis. As the team returns home, it would land in Jaipur, ahead of the opening T20I against New Zealand on November 17, as the two sides play a three-match series.

The first T20I would be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. While the venue would be hosting an international game after almost eight years, it would also be the maiden T20I to be played at the venue. Consequently, the entire Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) is excited about it, along with the Rajasthan cricket fans.

ALSO READ: Sanju Samson dropped from New Zealand T20Is: Angry fans question BCCI for derecognising his talent

While the ticket sales would begin shortly, fans are curious to know how many would be allowed inside the stadium. Meanwhile, as per multiple reports, RCA has declared that fans with at least one dose of the COVID vaccine would be permitted inside the venue. However, the number of spectators allowed has not yet been clarified by RCA secretary Mahendra Sharma.

He clarified that the fans should follow all the necessary guidelines, like wearing masks, sanitising hands, thermal screening, proper ventilation, along with one vaccination dose. He also explained that those with single vaccination must present a negative RT-PCR report, which should not be older than 48 hours.

ALSO READ: BCCI elections to get underway during AGM on December 4 in Kolkata

India T20I squad vs NZ: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj

India vs New Zealand 2021-22 schedule:

1st T20I: November 17 (Jaipur)

2nd T20I: November 19 (Ranchi)

3rd T20I: November 21 (Kolkata)

1st Test: November 25-29 (Kanpur)

2nd Test: December 3-7 (Mumbai)