India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Here are the records scripted on Day 1
India came up with a commanding performance against new Zealand to finish Day 1 of the opening Test on top. On the same note, we take a look at the records scripted.
India produced a top gameplay display, finishing Day 1 on top against New Zealand in the opening Test of the two-Test series, being played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Thursday. Three Indian batters produced top-notch performance. In the same light, we look at the records that were attained today.
Ross Taylor plays the most
Taylor was included in the playing XI of this Test. Consequently, it happened to be his 16th Test against India. As a result, it made him the most Test player from NZ to play against the side, going past Daniel Vettori (15).
ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test - Shreyas Iyer shines on debut; keeps India on top along with Jadeja on Day 1
Wriddhiman Saha becomes the oldest in a long time
Being old does not mean slowing down. And that's exactly what wicketkeeper-batter Saha is proving for Team India. He was included for this Test. On the same note, he became the oldest wicketkeeper for the side, at 37 years and 32 days, since Dattaram Hindlekar in 1946 (37 years and 231 days).
Ajinkya Rahane produced the lowest average
Considering the Test averages of Indian batters batting between one to seven in a year, having batted a minimum of 20 innings, Rahane has the worst average of 20.35 in 2021 so far. He has surpassed Sourav Ganguly (22.20 in 2001) in this unwanted record.
ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22 - These milestones can be achieved during the Test series
Did you know: It is the first time that three successive Tests between two nations have taken place in three different continents (Christchurch 2019, Southampton 2021 and Kanpur 2021).