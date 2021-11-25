  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Here are the records scripted on Day 1

    First Published Nov 25, 2021, 5:45 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India came up with a commanding performance against new Zealand to finish Day 1 of the opening Test on top. On the same note, we take a look at the records scripted.

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Here are the records scripted on Day 1-ayh

    India produced a top gameplay display, finishing Day 1 on top against New Zealand in the opening Test of the two-Test series, being played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Thursday. Three Indian batters produced top-notch performance. In the same light, we look at the records that were attained today.

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Here are the records scripted on Day 1-ayh

    Ross Taylor plays the most
    Taylor was included in the playing XI of this Test. Consequently, it happened to be his 16th Test against India. As a result, it made him the most Test player from NZ to play against the side, going past Daniel Vettori (15).

     

    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test - Shreyas Iyer shines on debut; keeps India on top along with Jadeja on Day 1

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Here are the records scripted on Day 1-ayh

    Wriddhiman Saha becomes the oldest in a long time
    Being old does not mean slowing down. And that's exactly what wicketkeeper-batter Saha is proving for Team India. He was included for this Test. On the same note, he became the oldest wicketkeeper for the side, at 37 years and 32 days, since Dattaram Hindlekar in 1946 (37 years and 231 days).

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Here are the records scripted on Day 1-ayh

    Ajinkya Rahane produced the lowest average
    Considering the Test averages of Indian batters batting between one to seven in a year, having batted a minimum of 20 innings, Rahane has the worst average of 20.35 in 2021 so far. He has surpassed Sourav Ganguly (22.20 in 2001) in this unwanted record.

     

    ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22 - These milestones can be achieved during the Test series

     

    Did you know: It is the first time that three successive Tests between two nations have taken place in three different continents (Christchurch 2019, Southampton 2021 and Kanpur 2021).

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: Defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) likely to kick start campaign from April 2 at Chepauk-ayh

    IPL 2022: Defending champion Chennai Super Kings likely to kick start campaign from April 2 at Chepauk

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test Preview: Can India draw first blood without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul?-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Can India draw first blood without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul?

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: Milsestones in the reckoning during Test series-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: These milestones can be achieved during the Test series

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22 (Statistical Preview): A look at the Test figures and numbers between the two-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: A look at the Test figures and numbers between the two

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, 1st Test: Shreyas Iyer to make his debut in Kanpur Test, confirms Ajinkya Rahane-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Shreyas Iyer to make his debut in Kanpur Test, confirms Ajinkya Rahane

    Recent Stories

    NEET counselling postponed: Centre to revisit Rs 8 lakh annual income criteria for EWS quota-dnm

    NEET counselling postponed: Centre to revisit Rs 8 lakh annual income criteria for EWS quota

    Bank holidays in December 2021 Read this before you plan your visit

    Bank holidays in December 2021: Read this before you plan your visit

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Shreyas Iyer shines on debut; keeps India on top along with Ravindra Jadeja on Day 1-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Shreyas Iyer shines on debut; keeps India on top along with Jadeja on Day 1

    ACB raids: Corrupt official who hid cash in pipe complains of chest pain; doc says he's fine, taken to jail-ycb

    ACB raids: Corrupt official who hid cash in pipe complains of chest pain; doc says he's fine, taken to jail

    Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh, Malaika Arora and more spotted [PHOTOS] scj

    Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh, Malaika Arora and more spotted [PHOTOS]

    Recent Videos

    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel France England emmanuel macron boris johnson

    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Olaf Scholz ends era of the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel-dnm

    Olaf Scholz ends era of the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Badminton legend Pullela Gopichand reveals how he produces star shuttlers (WATCH)-ayh

    Exclusive: Badminton legend Pullela Gopichand reveals how he produces star shuttlers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    international monetary fund rejects Pakistan borrowing request amid rising financial woes

    IMF rejects Pakistan's borrowing request amid rising financial woes

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Game 6: OFC's Kiko Ramirez lauds Javi Hernandez's brace during win over BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: OFC's Kiko Ramirez lauds Javi Hernandez's brace during win over BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon