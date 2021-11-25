IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Shreyas Iyer shines on debut; keeps India on top along with Jadeja on Day 1

India finished Day 1 of the opening Test against New Zealand on top, thanks to some promising innings from Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja. Here's how the day panned out.

On Thursday, India was on top on Day 1 of the opening Test against New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Shubman Gill (52), Shreyas Iyer (75*) and Ravindra Jadeja (50*) played some promising knocks to pile pressure on New Zealand. However, the Kiwi seamers were on top, claiming the four wickets that fell on the day.

Winning the toss, Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane opted to bat, as Iyer made his debut, while he moved in with three spinners and a couple of seamers. On the other hand, Kiwi captain Kane Williamson, too, moved in with the same combination. India lost Mayank Agarwal (13) early as pacer Kyle Jamieson sent him back with just 21 runs on the board.

However, a 61-run partnership between fellow opener Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara (26) ensued as the pair stayed unbeaten until the lunch break, with the score reading 82/1. At this time, the former scored his fourth Test half-century. However, right after the break, Gill was knocked over by Jamieson at the same score, while 24 runs later, Pujara departed to pacer Tim Southee before the latter briefly walked back to the pavilion following a mild pull in the leg muscles.

At 145, Rahane (35) played onto his stumps, with Jamieson looking deadly with the ball. However, Iyer and Jadeja took control of the innings, finishing at 154/4 at tea. After the second break, Iyer seemed flawless with his innings, scoring his 50 on debut, while Jadeja, too, struck his 17th Test half-century. The two managed to take the total to 258/4, with an unbeaten partnership of 113, as bad light forced early stumps. The Kiwis put five bowlers into the attack, with Jamieson claiming three, while off-spinner William Somerville was the most economical of all.

Brief scores: IND 258/4 (Gill- 52, Iyer- 75*, Jadeja- 50*; Jamieson- 3/47) vs NZ