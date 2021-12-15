ICC Women's World Cup 2022 schedule announced, India to open proceeding against arch-rival Pakistan on March 6

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 will be played in New Zealand from March 4. Meanwhile, India takes on Pakistan in its opening encounter on March 6.

Next year, women's cricket will become more prominent as the ICC Women's World Cup is underway from March 4. Being played in New Zealand, the tournament will kick start with the host taking on Windies at the Bay Oval in Tauranga. While defending champion England will face off against arch-rival Australia on March 5 at Seddon Park in Hamilton, India plays arch-rival Pakistan the next day in Tauranga.

The teams have not been placed in any group. All the eight teams participating will be involved in the round-robin format, meaning that every side will play against each other at least once. The top two sides will be qualifying for the semis, followed by the final. While the semis would be played at Basin Reserve (Wellington) and Hagley Oval (Christchurch) on March 30 and 31, respectively, the final will be played at the latter on April 3.

The 31-day tournament will witness a total of 31 matches. The six venues scheduled to host the matches are Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Tauranga, and Wellington. While NZ qualified as host, Australia, England, South Africa and India qualified based on their standings in the 2017-20 ICC Women's Championship.