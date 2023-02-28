Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India among eight teams to seal automatic qualification

    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 3:23 PM IST

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be held in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the ICC on Tuesday announced the eight teams that have automatically qualified for the event, which includes 2023 semi-finalist India too.

    Image credit: Getty

    India, by finishing inside the top three in its group in the recently concluded ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, is among the eight automatic qualifiers for the 2024 edition of the tournament scheduled in Bangladesh. The top-three teams in each of the two groups of the T20WC automatically made the cut, along with hosts Bangladesh, and Pakistan, which was ranked the highest outside the top-six direct qualifiers.

    Australia, New Zealand and South Africa qualified from Group 1, while England, India and the West Indies made it from Group 2. Sri Lanka and Ireland are the only teams that failed to qualify for the recently-held T20WC.

    Image credit: Getty

    Lanka is currently ranked eighth in the rankings, while Ireland is 10th. An International Cricket Council (ICC) release stated that a global qualifier in early 2024 will determine the remaining two available spots.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test preview: India eager to seal WTC ICC World Test Championship Final berth, Australia seeks redemption-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: India eager to seal WTC Final berth, Australia seeks redemption

    Babar Azam bigger diamond than Kohinoor: Shadab Khan trolled for comment praising Pakistan skipper-ayh

    'Babar Azam bigger diamond than Kohinoor': Shadab Khan trolled for praising Pakistan skipper

    IND vs AUS, India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul and Shubman Gill sweat it out simultaneously in nets-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: KL Rahul and Shubman Gill sweat it out simultaneously in nets

    NZ vs ENG 2022-23, Wellington/2nd Test: GOOSEBUMPS - Twitter in shock as New Zealand pulls off success over England by a run-ayh

    'GOOSEBUMPS' - Twitter in shock as New Zealand pulls off success over England by a run in 2nd Test

    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Indore/3rd Test There is going to be a level of discomfort for a while - Mitchell Starc on his return-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: 'There's going to be a level of discomfort for a while' - Mitchell Starc on his return

    Recent Stories

    TS EAMCET 2023 notification released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, registration to begin on March 3; know important dates - adt

    TS EAMCET 2023 notification released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, registration to begin on March 3; check dates

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test preview: India eager to seal WTC ICC World Test Championship Final berth, Australia seeks redemption-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: India eager to seal WTC Final berth, Australia seeks redemption

    Maharashtra Oppn leaders demand discussion over drop in onion prices, council adjourned for the day AJR

    Maharashtra: Oppn leaders demand discussion over drop in onion prices, council adjourned for the day

    Swara Bhasker shares photos of her bedroom, husband Fahad Ahmad calls it 'filmy suhaag raat' RBA

    Swara Bhasker shares photos of her bedroom, husband Fahad Ahmad calls it 'filmy suhaag raat'

    football A hug to all - Lionel Messi sends heartwarming message after winning second FIFA The Best award-ayh

    'A hug to all' - Lionel Messi sends heartwarming message after winning second FIFA The Best award

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon