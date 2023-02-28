ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India among eight teams to seal automatic qualification

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be held in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the ICC on Tuesday announced the eight teams that have automatically qualified for the event, which includes 2023 semi-finalist India too.

Image credit: Getty

India, by finishing inside the top three in its group in the recently concluded ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, is among the eight automatic qualifiers for the 2024 edition of the tournament scheduled in Bangladesh. The top-three teams in each of the two groups of the T20WC automatically made the cut, along with hosts Bangladesh, and Pakistan, which was ranked the highest outside the top-six direct qualifiers.

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa qualified from Group 1, while England, India and the West Indies made it from Group 2. Sri Lanka and Ireland are the only teams that failed to qualify for the recently-held T20WC.