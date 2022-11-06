ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Kohli's self-belief and discipline is very strong' - Dhawan

Virat Kohli has played a significant role for India in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia and is the side's highest run-scorer in the event. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan has praised his strong self-belief and discipline.

Image credit: Getty

What sets Virat Kohli apart from the rest? Discipline, positivity, and persistent faith in his capability. It is what his longtime Delhi and India teammate Shikhar Dhawan felt on the maestro's 34th birthday on Saturday. Having tolerated a lengthy batting recession, Kohli growled back to form in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 with three cataclysmic half-centuries. The highlight was his great knock versus arch-rival Pakistan in India's tournament opener at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Image credit: PTI

"Virat Kohli is doing very well in this tournament, so many congratulations to him. I wish him a very happy birthday from the depth of my heart. India is peaking at the right time, and I am rooting for them. Virat's self-belief is solid, his mindset is very positive when you talk to him, and it's all about how you speak to yourself," Dhawan said during the India Today Conclave. CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: Getty

"You can be your best friend or victim, which depends on you. He [Kohli] is also quite disciplined; he ate everything, became fat, and changed everything with willpower. It mixed with his skill and got him success," added Dhawan. Asked about the former India skipper's knock versus Pakistan, Dhawan said it was more important for a cricketer like Kohli to follow the process rather than heed the critics.

Image credit: Getty

Speaking about Kohli's methodology, Dhawan said that he had to dig deep to get out of his recession, which is naturally valid for all cricketers. "When someone does not perform, you go through stress. You dig deeper and go through self-reflection. Every phase teaches you something about the journey, not the destination. Once the individual realises that it is about the journey, it is more fun," Dhawan communicated. ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - DUTCH KNOCK PROTEAS OUT OF SEMIS CONTENTION; INDIANS REJOICE

Image credit: PTI

When asked if there is something remarkable about Delhi players, Dhawan said their fearless mindset on the field makes them stand out. "For the players from Delhi belt, that have the strength and boldness to perform, that is why Delhi players are special," Dhawan conveyed.

Image credit: PTI