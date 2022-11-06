ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dutch knock Proteas out of semis contention; Indians rejoice

South Africa suffered an embarrassing 13-run loss to the Netherlands in its final Super 12 tie of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on Sunday. While Proteas are out of semis contention, the Indians are through.

South Africa choked again and in an embarrassing fashion, as it was eclipsed by 13 runs by the already-ousted Netherlands in their final Super 12 engagement of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. As a result of this failure, the Proteas have failed to make it to the semis of the event. Also, SA's drought of a title at the ICC events continues. In the meantime, the result has allowed India to qualify for the semis, as the Indians took to social media to rejoice and express their sadness at South Africa's current situation.

Winning the toss, South Africa opted to bowl, as Netherlands openers Stephan Myburgh (37) and Max ODowd (29) put on a 58-run partnership before the former fell to off-spinner Aiden Markram in the ninth over. It was followed by another stable 39-run stand between ODowd and Tom Cooper (35), as it was the former this time to depart to orthodox spinner Keshav Maharaj in the 13th.

After that, the Dutch lost some quick wickets and were down to 123/4 by the 18th. Nonetheless, Colin Ackerman (41*) and Scott Edwards (12) took charge for the remainder of the innings, especially the latter, as they added 35 more to finish on 158/4, which happened to be a par total on the Adelaide track.

Maharaj seized a couple for the South Africans, while pacer Anrich Nortje was heavily economic. During the chase, they were off to a nervous start. They lost a couple for 39 by the sixth over of the PowerPlay, and they never looked comfortable with the bat, lacking an effective partnership and losing wickets at every 24-odd runs.

It came down to 26 off the last six deliveries, and it was always going to be an improbable task for the Proteas, as they fell short by 13 runs. Top-order batter Rilee Rossouw (27) was the top scorer, while for the Netherlands, pacer Brandon Glover held three, whereas he was also helpful with his economy.

Brief scores: NED 158/4 (Myburgh- 37, Cooper- 35, Ackermann- 41; Maharaj- 2/27) lost to SA 145/8 (Rossouw- 25; Glover- 3/9) by 13 runs.