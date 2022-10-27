David Warner turns 36: A look at his 6 notable records

David Warner is celebrating his 36th birthday on Thursday. He is a man who is known for his swashbuckling batting abilities and is also a man of records. Here are the six outstanding records he holds in the sport.

Regarding one of the most lethal openers in modern-day cricket among contemporary cricketers, Australia's David Warner is one of the names that is undoubtedly considered. He is famous for his swashbuckling batting abilities and is indeed one of the most explosive openers in world cricket across formats. While he turned 36 years old on Thursday, it is worth looking at the particular records he has held to date.

Debut without First-Class experience

In case you didn't know, Warner is the first Australian cricketer to make his international debut in any format with proper First-Class (FC) cricketing experience.

Fastest Test 50

Warner's fluency in terms of scoring runs allows him to reach landmarks quickly. On the same note, he holds the record of scoring the fastest Test half-century by an Australian, off just 23 deliveries.

Most tons in a calendar year

Warner has surprisingly been consistent in scoring centuries, especially a few years ago. In the same light, he holds the record for scoring the most centuries in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for Australia, scoring seven.

Fastest to 1.5k runs

In another record of scoring runs swiftly, Warner became the fastest to reach the landmark of 1,500 runs in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for Australia.

King of WACA

The WACA ground in Perth is one of the most challenging venues for batters to score runs, let alone hit a ton. However, Warner seems to enjoy batting at the venue, as he has three international tons at the same, making him the only batter to do so.

