ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Twitter on fire as Rilee Rossouw ton propels SA to 205/5 vs BAN

South Africa posted a challenging total of 205/5 in its Super 12 tie against Bangladesh during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney on Thursday. Rilee Rossouw struck a fine century to aid SA's cause.

South African top-order batter Riley Rossouw portrayed his batting prowess with a hostile century (109 of 56). At the same time, wicketkeeper-opener Quinton de Kock slapped a half-century to power the Proteas to an imposing 205/5 versus Bangladesh in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday. Rossouw darted imperious, pounding the ball at close to 200 throughout his innings, while de Kock played second fiddle with a marvellous 63 off 38 balls. While the rain gods terrorised to play spoilsport, Rossouw and de Kock rained sixes in their 168-run stand, the highest for SA in a T20WC game. The duo hammered the ball to the fence on 14 occasions and over it on 11 instances.

Temba Bavuma's anguished form continued, falling for a mere couple in the opening over off pacer Taskin Ahmed (1/46) after opting to bat. But Rossouw and de Kock were at their fierce best, striking 21 runs and slugging three fours and a six off Taskin in his subsequent over.

Rossouw then continued the raid, bringing 16 runs off Mehidy Hassan (0/32). Bangladesh earned some slumber as the rain stopped play for 20 minutes, and they could dry out the runs for a couple of overs after the resumption. Still, the South Africans soon resumed business, scoring boundaries at will.

With all the Bangladeshi bowlers, barring pacer Mustafizur Rahman (0/25), being whipped across the ground, off-spinner Shakib al Hassan (2/33) brought himself into the attack in the 11th over. Yet, the skipper was also welcomed with a parallel medicine. Rossouw demolished Shakib for four and a couple of successive sixes. The South African lobbed the ball over deep square leg for the opening six of the over before sending a full toss again in the same area for a similar result.

The 33-year-old Roussouw scored his half-century in 30 deliveries, and de Kock's followed soon after. The wicketkeeper obtained the feat in style with a six over the deep mid-wicket boundary. However, de Kock's innings was ended in the 15th. With new batter Tristan Stubbs departing quickly after, as Rossouw inched towards his ton, the Proteas innings slowed down a bit.

Once Rossouw's 100 arrived, he sent the ball for an elevated six before Shakib ended the exhilarating innings. On course for a 220-230 score at a point, South Africa lost impetus in the death overs on a two-paced wicket and just about managed to cross the 200-run mark. Meanwhile, he became only the second batter to score T20I centuries in straight innings.

