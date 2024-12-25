AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Shubman Gill's overseas show under scrutiny; can he bridge skill-performance gap?

Shubman Gill, a talented but inconsistent Test batter, faces ongoing scrutiny as he strives to convert his promise into substantial performances, particularly in challenging overseas conditions.

At every net session since his arrival on Australian soil for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Shubman Gill reaffirms why India continues to place immense faith in his abilities. The young batter consistently dazzles with an array of shots that defy the difficulty they represent. During a recent net session ahead of the Boxing Day Test, starting December 26 in Melbourne, he showcased this talent by effortlessly pulling a delivery climbing up towards his rib cage. A subtle realignment of his torso, followed by a graceful swivel of his back foot, allowed him to direct the ball precisely where he intended. These moments underline his natural flair and remarkable skill set, yet his performances in Test cricket in recent times often remain a paradox. Also read: AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test Preview: Rohit Sharma's batting position, India's bowling mix take centre stage

Gill is a batter who invariably passes cricket’s “eye test” — a rudimentary measure of how comfortable a player appears at the crease. He moves into the ball fluidly, rarely looks rushed by quality bowling, and often makes even the most challenging deliveries appear routine. During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, his balance and poise were evident, yet his highest score was only 31. This pattern of looking imperious but failing to convert starts into substantial scores has persisted throughout his career.

In Birmingham 2022, during the Pataudi Trophy decider, Gill began his innings with a couple of crisp drives and a commanding pull shot off Stuart Broad. Yet, his aggressive instincts led to his downfall. On just 17, he chased a wide delivery from James Anderson, edging it to the slip cordon. These brief moments of brilliance, followed by untimely dismissals, have come to define his performances outside Asia.

Since his sensational 91 off 146 balls at the Gabba nearly four years ago, Gill has struggled to replicate that form overseas. Across 16 innings in Australia, England, South Africa, and the West Indies, he has accumulated only 267 runs at an average of 17.80, with a highest score of 36. These numbers are a stark contrast to his undeniable potential.

Last week at the Gabba, he once again middled a wide delivery from Mitchell Starc, only to see it fly into the packed slip cordon, courtesy of an excellent catch by Mitchell Marsh. His dismissal left India reeling at 6 for 2, a stark reminder of the gap between his natural ability and his conversion rate in challenging conditions.

Gill himself has admitted to the Grade Cricketer podcast that his technique, honed over years, required little alteration as he climbed the ranks to international cricket. His attacking shots, particularly off the back foot, are extraordinary. However, the very "hard hands" that allow him to execute powerful punches and pulls have also been his undoing in Test cricket. When defending or leaving deliveries, those same hands often get him into trouble, particularly against disciplined bowling attacks.

In the World Test Championship 2023 final, Gill’s judgment faltered again as he left a delivery he should have played. On another occasion, in Port of Spain, he succumbed for just 10 runs on a pitch where his fellow top-order batters scored fifties, seemingly unsure of what to play and what to leave. This uncertainty has even affected one of his strengths: countering left-arm pace. Over the past 12 months, Gill has been dismissed by left-arm pacers five times, averaging a dismal 13.80 against them, a sharp decline from his previous dominance.

Gill’s fortunes began to turn during the 2024 home series against England. After a pair of low scores in the first Test, his place in the side appeared in jeopardy. Determined to prove his worth, he put in intense practice, even facing local kids in the Visakhapatnam nets. This disciplined preparation bore fruit as he emerged the second-highest scorer of the series, registering two crucial centuries. Despite this, his position at No. 3, which he has held for 18 months, remains a challenge. Some believe his ideal role might be at No. 4. Also read: AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: History behind the name and its cricketing legacy explained

As the fourth Test against Australia looms at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Gill faces another stern examination. The conditions are expected to favor fast bowlers, and Australia’s attack will undoubtedly target his vulnerabilities. They will look to drag him forward — a movement he often makes reluctantly — and tempt him into playing away from his body, a recurring issue in his dismissals. Despite these challenges, Gill’s talent and potential remain undeniable. The onus is on him to make life harder for bowlers, to convert his starts into big scores, and to silence critics questioning his place in the side. For India, a solid knock from Gill at the MCG could prove invaluable in a series where top-order batting has been exceptionally demanding.

