    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Root-Bairstow ton hands England 7-wicket win to retain Pataudi Trophy

    Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow struck centuries in the second innings to hand England a seven-wicket win in the Edgbaston Test. Consequently, the series is drawn 2-2, and the hosts retain the Pataudi Trophy.

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Joe Root-Jonny Bairstow ton hands England 7-wicket win to retain Pataudi Trophy against India, social media reacts-ayh
    Birmingham, First Published Jul 5, 2022, 4:49 PM IST

    It was a stunning batting performance by England in the rescheduled fifth and final Test against India. At Edgbaston in Birmingham, on Tuesday (Day 5), the visitors swiftly rode to a seven-wicket win to draw the five-Test series 2-2 and retain the Pataudi Trophy. Twin blistering centuries from former skipper Joe Root and wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow got the job done for the English, while the visitors were clueless in the second innings with the ball. As a result, India remains winless in series wins away from home in the current ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle, with an away series against Bangladesh remaining.

    India was invited to bat first, as it posted a stern total of 416 by Day 2, with Rishabh Pant (146) and Ravindra Jadeja (104) scoring centuries, while seamer James Anderson took a fifer. As for England, it was bundled out for 284 by Day 3, with Bairstow slamming 104 while pacer Mohammed Siraj scalped a four-for.

    ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'India just went into a shell on Day 4' - Ravi Shastri

    In the second, the Indians were not impressive enough with the bat, especially on Day 4, as some reckless and irresponsible batting saw them getting shot out for 245, with skipper sum pacer Ben Stokes claiming four. Although they had set the English a prissy target of 378, which was never going to be easy, the latter stunned all with its attacking approach, piling instant pressure on the former's bowling attack.

    On Day 5, England resumed at the overnight score of 259/3, with Root and Bairstow continuing right from where they had left off. While India was expected to take early advantage of the day, it wasn't, as the pair continued its onslaught, putting on a massive 289-run partnership for the fourth wicket, and slamming their 27th and 12th Test tons, respectively. While the hosts won by seven wickets, stand-in skipper cum pacer Jasprit Bumrah bagged a couple for the visitors.

    As for the records scripted on Day 5:

    • It was the highest fourth-wicket stand for England in the fourth innings.
    • It was also the highest partnership for the third or below wicket in the final Test innings.
    • Root leads the Fab Four (Virat Kohli, Steven Smith and Kane Williamson) in most Test centuries (28).
    • It is the highest successful target chased down by England in Tests.
    • It is also the highest successful target chased down against India in Tests.
    • It was India's second-biggest first-innings lead (192), resulting in a defeat.
    • Root has slammed the most Test tons vs India (9).
    • Bairstow is the first Englishman to strike six or more Test centuries in a calendar year, batting at number five or low.

    Brief scores: IND 416 & 284 (Pujara- 66, Pant- 57; Stokes- 4/33) lost to ENG 241/7 & 378/3 (Lees- 56, Root- 142*, Bairstow- 114*; Bumrah- 2/74) by seven wickets.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2022, 5:12 PM IST
