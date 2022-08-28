Asia Cup T20 2022: Can India accommodate both Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik in playing XI?

Team India gets its Asia Cup T20 2022 campaign underway on Sunday against Pakistan in Dubai. While many wonder if both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik can feature in the XI, Cheteshwar Pujara defines.

It would be a treat for the fans as arch-rivals India and Pakistan would face off in Game 2 of the 2022 Asia Cup T20 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. After India lost the last meeting between the two at the same venue the previous year during the ICC T20 World Cup, the stakes would be high for both sides again, who would be desperate to prove their supremacy. In the meantime, as far as the playing XI is concerned, many wonder if wicketkeeper-batters Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik would fit in the team together. On the same note, senior Test top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara has defined.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Pujara said, "It's a big headache for the team management [who to choose], as both are doing well in T20 format. The call is whether you want someone to bat at No. 5 or a finisher who can bat at No. 6 or 7. So, I would say, if you want someone at No. 5, Rishabh Pant is a better choice." ALSO READ: ASIA CUP T20 2022, IND VS PAK - ROHIT, KOHLI AND OTHER TEAM INDIA MEMBERS SPEAK ON THE OCCASION

"But, I think DK is the better option if you want a batting line-up with a terrific finisher who is likely to play 10 or 20 balls and give you 40-50 runs. Knowing the team management and how things work around the team, they might go with Pant because he is a left-hander and gives the team a bit of balance with a left-right combination," added Pujara.

On being asked if Suryakumar Yadav can be dropped to accommodate Pant and Karthik, Pujara was strictly against it, explaining, "Surya is one of our top T20 players, so I would want him in the side because he can... he is someone who has done well for Mumbai Indians." ALSO READ: ASIA CUP T20 2022, IND VS PAK - RAHUL DRAVID JOINS TEAM INDIA AFTER RECOVERING FROM COVID

"Whenever I've seen him at No. 4, he has done exceptionally well. So, I don't think the team management will leave him out. If Rishabh and Karthik both have to play, then I think you must drop one of the top-order [batters], which is impossible. So, I don't think both can make the playing XI," continued Pujara.

