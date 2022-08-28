Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Can India accommodate both Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik in playing XI?

    First Published Aug 28, 2022, 1:29 PM IST

    Team India gets its Asia Cup T20 2022 campaign underway on Sunday against Pakistan in Dubai. While many wonder if both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik can feature in the XI, Cheteshwar Pujara defines.

    Image credit: PTI

    It would be a treat for the fans as arch-rivals India and Pakistan would face off in Game 2 of the 2022 Asia Cup T20 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. After India lost the last meeting between the two at the same venue the previous year during the ICC T20 World Cup, the stakes would be high for both sides again, who would be desperate to prove their supremacy. In the meantime, as far as the playing XI is concerned, many wonder if wicketkeeper-batters Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik would fit in the team together. On the same note, senior Test top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara has defined.

    Image credit: Getty

    Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Pujara said, "It's a big headache for the team management [who to choose], as both are doing well in T20 format. The call is whether you want someone to bat at No. 5 or a finisher who can bat at No. 6 or 7. So, I would say, if you want someone at No. 5, Rishabh Pant is a better choice."

    ALSO READ: ASIA CUP T20 2022, IND VS PAK - ROHIT, KOHLI AND OTHER TEAM INDIA MEMBERS SPEAK ON THE OCCASION

    Image credit: Getty

    "But, I think DK is the better option if you want a batting line-up with a terrific finisher who is likely to play 10 or 20 balls and give you 40-50 runs. Knowing the team management and how things work around the team, they might go with Pant because he is a left-hander and gives the team a bit of balance with a left-right combination," added Pujara.

    Image credit: Getty

    On being asked if Suryakumar Yadav can be dropped to accommodate Pant and Karthik, Pujara was strictly against it, explaining, "Surya is one of our top T20 players, so I would want him in the side because he can... he is someone who has done well for Mumbai Indians."

    ALSO READ: ASIA CUP T20 2022, IND VS PAK - RAHUL DRAVID JOINS TEAM INDIA AFTER RECOVERING FROM COVID

    Image credit: Getty

    "Whenever I've seen him at No. 4, he has done exceptionally well. So, I don't think the team management will leave him out. If Rishabh and Karthik both have to play, then I think you must drop one of the top-order [batters], which is impossible. So, I don't think both can make the playing XI," continued Pujara.

    Image credit: Getty

    Also, Pujara preferred all-rounder Hardik Pandya as a finisher over Karthik, asserting, "I would prefer Hardik for that role because he is someone who can strike from ball one and his strike rate is above 150. I don't think Rishabh can do that job because he needs a little more time. And, if he comes in to bat, it should be around 10 or 12 overs. And, if he gets 8-10 overs, he can score a 50 or a bit more than that."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, when, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Asia Cup T20 2022, SL vs AFG: Elegant Afghanistan outclasses Sri Lanka; netizens dazed-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, SL vs AFG: Elegant Afghanistan outclasses Sri Lanka; netizens dazed

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli admits being 'mentally down'; reveals didn't touch bat for month SNT

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Virat Kohli admits being 'mentally down'; reveals didn't touch bat for month

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and other Indians catch up with Pakistani players in Dubai (WATCH)-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Kohli, Rahul, Pant and other Indians catch up with Pakistani players in Dubai (WATCH)

    Irfan Pathan shares bad experience with Vistara staff-ayh

    Irfan Pathan shares 'bad experience' with Vistara staff

    Recent Stories

    Vikram: Kamal Haasan's film is the highest-grossing Tamil movie of all time; Here's its worldwide box office report

    Vikram: Kamal Haasan's film is the highest-grossing Tamil movie of all time; Here's its worldwide BO report RB

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and other Indian members speak on the occasion-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Rohit, Kohli and other Team India members speak on the occasion

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter is upset with his transgender's look in Haddi; here's what he said RBA

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter is upset with his transgender's look in Haddi; here's what he said

    Liger box office collection: Is Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's movie the biggest disappointment of 2022? RBA

    Liger box office collection: Is Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's movie the biggest disappointment of 2022?

    Mann ki Baat key highlights: PM Modi urges people to participate in 'Poshan Maah' AJR

    Mann ki Baat key highlights: PM Modi urges people to participate in 'Poshan Maah'

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Video Icon
    Watch IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets join RAAF Pitch Black 2022 missions

    IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets join 'Pitch Black' missions

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Caught on tape: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers against Rajasthan Warriors, Telugu Yoddhas-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon