  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2021-22: Milestones that can be attained

    Dec 3, 2021, 9:40 AM IST

    It would be Test cricket at its best, as the 2021-22 Ashes kicks start between Australia and England from December 8, with the opening Test to be played at The Gabba in Brisbane. Players from both nations would be looking to develop some extraordinary performances across departments, with some eyeing milestones. In the same light, we look at the players who could reach the milestone during this enthralling series.

    Marnus Labuschagne
    Labuschagne has become one of the finest Australian batters in the longest format ever since his debut in 2018. Having scored more than 1,800 runs, he would need 115 runs more to enter the 2,000 Test runs club. He would become the 59th Aussie batter to reach the milestone.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22 - England's Jack Leach wants to learn from Ravindra Jadeja to spin a web around Australia

    Nathan Lyon
    The veteran Australian spinner has become one of the finest ones in Test cricket. Having played 100 Tests to date, he has claimed 399 scalps and is a wicket shy of claiming his 400th haul. He would become only the third Australian after Glenn Macgrath (563) and Shane Warne (708) to enter the 400 Test wickets club.

    James Anderson
    While Andreson has been one of the finest English seamers to date, this time, he has a milestone to be attained, not with the ball but on the field. So far, he has claimed 99 catches in the most extended format, while a catch more will make him the tenth Englishman to enter the 100 Test catches club.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22 - Cummins replaces Paine; becomes 1st fast bowler to lead Australia's Test team in 65 years

    Stuart Broad
    Broad, too, is emulating Anderson and has been highly effective as a seamer for England in the longest format. While he would be playing his 150th Test in Brisbane, he has also bowled 4,977.1 overs so far. He needs 23 more overs to become the sixth bowler in Test history to bowl 5,000 overs and only the second Englishman after Anderson.

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Rapid-fire with Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria drb

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Video Icon
    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding here is how the bride's organic mehendi was prepared drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City FC routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated-ycb

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Exclusive Rapid-fire with Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding here is how the bride's organic mehendi was prepared drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of

    Exclusive In a tete-e-tete, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty talk about their upcoming film Tadap. Watch drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: In a tete-e-tete, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty talk about their upcoming film Tadap. Watch

    The life of Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton first black artistic director and founder of Off-White
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life of Virgil Abloh - Louis Vuitton's first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Exclusive Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    Must See

    Exclusive Rapid-fire with Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding here is how the bride's organic mehendi was prepared drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated-ycb
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated