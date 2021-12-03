Ashes 2021-22: Milestones that can be attained

It would be Test cricket at its best, as the 2021-22 Ashes kicks start between Australia and England from December 8, with the opening Test to be played at The Gabba in Brisbane. Players from both nations would be looking to develop some extraordinary performances across departments, with some eyeing milestones. In the same light, we look at the players who could reach the milestone during this enthralling series.

Marnus Labuschagne

Labuschagne has become one of the finest Australian batters in the longest format ever since his debut in 2018. Having scored more than 1,800 runs, he would need 115 runs more to enter the 2,000 Test runs club. He would become the 59th Aussie batter to reach the milestone.

ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22 - England's Jack Leach wants to learn from Ravindra Jadeja to spin a web around Australia

Nathan Lyon

The veteran Australian spinner has become one of the finest ones in Test cricket. Having played 100 Tests to date, he has claimed 399 scalps and is a wicket shy of claiming his 400th haul. He would become only the third Australian after Glenn Macgrath (563) and Shane Warne (708) to enter the 400 Test wickets club.

James Anderson

While Andreson has been one of the finest English seamers to date, this time, he has a milestone to be attained, not with the ball but on the field. So far, he has claimed 99 catches in the most extended format, while a catch more will make him the tenth Englishman to enter the 100 Test catches club.

ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22 - Cummins replaces Paine; becomes 1st fast bowler to lead Australia's Test team in 65 years

Stuart Broad

Broad, too, is emulating Anderson and has been highly effective as a seamer for England in the longest format. While he would be playing his 150th Test in Brisbane, he has also bowled 4,977.1 overs so far. He needs 23 more overs to become the sixth bowler in Test history to bowl 5,000 overs and only the second Englishman after Anderson.