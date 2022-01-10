  • Facebook
    Ashes 2021-22, Hobart Test: Usman Khawaja's scintillating comeback casts doubts over Travis Head's selection

    First Published Jan 10, 2022, 2:47 PM IST
    Australia continues to have a 3-0 lead over England in the Ashes 2021-22. Meanwhile, Travis Head's selection for the Hobart Test has been plunged into doubt, especially after Usman Khawaja's spectacular comeback in Sydney.

    It has been a dominating performance from Australia in the 2021-22 Ashes over England. While the hosts lead 3-0 after four Tests, the final Test at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart will be exciting to witness, as both teams would aim to finish on a high. Meanwhile, Travis Head of the Aussies will have a selection headache, especially after Usman Khawaja's astonishing comeback during the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

    Head missed out at the SCG after testing positive for COVID. Notably, he had slammed a brilliant 152 in the opening Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. However, with Khawaja utilising his chance to the fullest, scoring twin centuries in both innings at SCG, Head might have to take the axe to accommodate the former for Hobart. Also, Aussie skipper Pat Cummins had hinted at Khawaja retaining his spot for Hobart.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test - England's perseverance pips Australia's determination; talking points from Day 5

    Opener Marcus Harris, who was subject to being dropped after the opening couple of Tests, is likely to continue after somewhat gaining his form back. However, if he is dropped, Head can be accommodated. Nevertheless, Head admitted that he was not having his hopes high for making it to the Hobart XI.

    "We'll wait and see. I think he [Khawaja] played beautifully. We spoke about that going into the series when it was questioned who would be in that side. We felt like both of us were in great touch. We know he is versatile and the way he can play. If there was a spot open in the side, he would take that opportunity," Head considered, reports AAP.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test - England pulls off a thrilling draw, netizens awestruck

    Head has also backed Harris, while the selectors want to give the latter enough chances, now that fellow opener David Warner is inconsistent. He admitted that with Khawaja piling runs in the middle, it has somewhat eased the pressure off Harris. Head verified that Harris remains an optimistic member of the side.

    "He's [Harris] playing for Australia, doing a job. He was fantastic in Melbourne and played a huge role in winning the game. He will be disappointed he didn't get runs in this game and had a great opportunity. I felt like he batted and lined the ball up beautifully well. He batted beautifully at the start and set really the platform with him and Davey as a partnership," Head concluded.

