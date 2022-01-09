  • Facebook
    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: England pulls off a thrilling draw, netizens awestruck

    England drew Australia in the Sydney Test of Ashes 2021-22. Australia leads the series 3-0. Here's how the netizens were left stunned.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Sydney NSW, First Published Jan 9, 2022, 2:16 PM IST
    It turned out to be a thrilling encounter between Australia and England in the fourth Test of the 2021-22 Ashes at the Syndey Cricket Ground (SCG). On Sunday (Day 5), the visitors pulled off a thrilling draw, avoiding a whitewash. While England celebrates, the netizens were left astonished with the resilience shown by the visitors.

    On Day 5, England resumed its innings at 30/0. Despite the other top-order batters fluttering, opener Zak Crawley (77) played brilliant innings before being trapped leg-before by pacer Cameroon Green at 96. All-rounder Ben Stokes (60) did provide some decent fightback before falling at 193.

    ALSO READ: Mayank Agarwal, Ajaz Patel among nominees for ICC Player of the Month December 2021

    While Jonny Bairstow (41) also displayed some grit, the other English batters continued to fall. As things dramatised in the final four overs, Jack Leach (26) was the last wicket to fall at 270. However, the last pair of Stuart Broad (8*) and James Anderson (0*) pulled things off dramatically to save the Test.

    Match summary
    Winning the toss and electing to bat, Australia managed a commendable 416/8, thanks to Khawaja's 137. As for England, it saw great determination, operating 294, with Jonny Bairstow's 113. Having avoided the follow-on, Australia had to bat and did well in extending the lead to 387. On the final day, England saved the Test and drew it, scoring 270/9.
    Brief scores: AUS 416/8 & 265/6 (Khawaja- 101*, Green- 74; Leach- 4/84) draws ENG 258/7 & 270/9 (Crawley- 77, Stokes- 60; Boland- 3/30).

