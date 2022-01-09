  • Facebook
    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: England's perseverance pips Australia's determination; talking points from Day 5

    England has pulled off a miracle, as it has pulled off a draw in the Sydney Test of the 2021-22 Ashes. Australia has lost the chance of a whitewash. Here are the talking points.

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: England's perseverance pips Australia's determination; talking points from Day 5
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Sydney NSW, First Published Jan 9, 2022, 3:35 PM IST
    It turned out to be one of the most significant Tests ever. On Sunday, England pulled off a draw against Australia in the fourth Test of the Ashes 2021-22 at the Syndey Cricket Ground (SCG). The Australians have squandered their chances of registering a clean sweep over the English. However, the visitors need to be applauded. In the meantime, we analyse the talking points from Day 5.

    English batters display great diligence
    The visiting batters displayed significant potential to ensure that they did not squander things on the final day. The top-order was slightly sluggish, but the middle-order showed some resilience to keep England in the hunt and frustrate the Aussie bowlers. The manner in which the final English batters got the job done by defending the Australian bowlers towards the game's closing stages was highly respectable.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test - England pulls off a thrilling draw, netizens awestruck

    Ben Stokes shows great decisiveness
    Stokes is not in the best shape, especially in terms of bowling, having suffered a side strain a couple of days back. However, he is doing great in terms of batting. In both innings, he played a knock of 60 and more that played a pivotal role in England's draw. He is proving himself as England's Mr Dependable in all adversities, while the team would continue to do so in the coming years.

    Jonny Bairstow cannot be counted out
    Bairstow was climacteric in the first innings with his century. Although he failed to get past 50 in the second innings, falling for 41, he has proved with his composure that he is indeed a man in middle-order who England can rely upon, while aided by Stokes, the two can become a destructive and frustrating pair at the same time. England supposedly made a big mistake by not giving him chances early on, while he would be exciting to watch in Hobart.

    ALSO READ: Mayank Agarwal, Ajaz Patel among nominees for ICC Player of the Month December 2021

    Scott Boland - The new fast-bowling dignitary of Australia
    Boland has been making headlines since his debut in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). While he happened to be a specialist at the venues, he also managed to carry the same momentum at SCG. He finished as the highest wicket-taker in both innings, with four wickets in the first and three in the second. Thus, he has proved that Australia cannot leave him out, be it MCG or anywhere in Australia. However, his preliminary test would come overseas, especially in India, later this year.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2022, 3:34 PM IST
