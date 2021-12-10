Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Mitchell Starc's poor form, lack of technology among talking points on Day 3

It has been an intense opening Test between Australia and England in the Ashes 2021-22 in Brisbane. As England topped Day 3, we present some of the talking points.

England has delivered a strong fightback against Australia in the opening Test at The Gabba in Brisbane. Day 3 on Friday largely favoured the visitor, with Joe Root and Daws Malan keeping the English at bay. Nevertheless, there were still plenty of topics to discuss as we analyse them here.

Is Mitchell Starc off-form?

Starc is one of the most lethal seamers for Australia across formats. However, he has failed to be consistent this year, mainly going wicketless, failing to break the partnerships, and most importantly, he has been leaking runs of late. The same has been the case in this Test, having claimed just a couple so far. If Australia loses this Test, Cummins can opt for Jhye Richardson or Michael Nesser. ALSO WATCH: Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: English fan proposes to Aussie girl; here's what happened

Joe Root desperately needs a century

Root has done a commendable job in the second innings, as he remains unbeaten on 86. While he remains well on course for a century, he has no choice but to score it. And, the reason for that being is that he has never struck one Down Under. He is one of the four horsemen in world cricket, and he needs to fire a ton in Australia to seal his legacy.