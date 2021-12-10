  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Mitchell Starc's poor form, lack of technology among talking points on Day 3

    First Published Dec 10, 2021, 4:57 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It has been an intense opening Test between Australia and England in the Ashes 2021-22 in Brisbane. As England topped Day 3, we present some of the talking points.

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Gabba Test: Mitchell Starc's poor form, lack of technology among talking points on Day 3-ayh

    England has delivered a strong fightback against Australia in the opening Test at The Gabba in Brisbane. Day 3 on Friday largely favoured the visitor, with Joe Root and Daws Malan keeping the English at bay. Nevertheless, there were still plenty of topics to discuss as we analyse them here.

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Gabba Test: Mitchell Starc's poor form, lack of technology among talking points on Day 3-ayh

    Is Mitchell Starc off-form?
    Starc is one of the most lethal seamers for Australia across formats. However, he has failed to be consistent this year, mainly going wicketless, failing to break the partnerships, and most importantly, he has been leaking runs of late. The same has been the case in this Test, having claimed just a couple so far. If Australia loses this Test, Cummins can opt for Jhye Richardson or Michael Nesser.

    ALSO WATCH: Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: English fan proposes to Aussie girl; here's what happened

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Gabba Test: Mitchell Starc's poor form, lack of technology among talking points on Day 3-ayh

    Joe Root desperately needs a century
    Root has done a commendable job in the second innings, as he remains unbeaten on 86. While he remains well on course for a century, he has no choice but to score it. And, the reason for that being is that he has never struck one Down Under. He is one of the four horsemen in world cricket, and he needs to fire a ton in Australia to seal his legacy.

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Gabba Test: Mitchell Starc's poor form, lack of technology among talking points on Day 3-ayh

    Cricket is dependent on techonology
    Technology in cricket has been a topic of debate for ages, with the demand always being high. As the technologies have got implemented over time, it has made the game cleaner. But, most importantly, the sport has somewhat become dependent on it. With the lack of enough technologies in this Test due to logistical issues, everyone feels its wrath. At the same time, some decisions could seemingly have result-altering implications. In the same light, Malan survived a caught-behind appeal today due to the lack of Snicko.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Gabba Test: English fan proposes to Aussie girl; here's what happened (WATCH)-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: English fan proposes to Aussie girl; here's what happened (WATCH)

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Gabba Test: Joe Root-Dawid Malan's 159-run stand reduces ENG's trail to 58 runs on Day 3-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Joe Root-Dawid Malan's 159-run stand reduces England's trail to 58 runs on Day 3

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Lack of Snicko costs Australia Dawid Malan's wicket on Day 3-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Lack of Snicko costs Australia Dawid Malan's wicket on Day 3

    Yash Dhull to lead India in ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2021-ayh

    Yash Dhull to lead India in ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2021

    Virat Kohli's tweet announcing Vamika's birth anushka sharma 'most liked tweet' of 2021 in India pat Cummins' donation 'most-retweeted'

    Kohli's tweet announcing Vamika's birth 'most liked tweet' of 2021 in India; Cummins' post 'most-retweeted'

    Recent Stories

    Sameer Wankhede, his wife move Bombay court to restrict defamatory social media posts-dnm

    Sameer Wankhede, his wife move Bombay court to restrict defamatory social media posts

    Ranbir Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone Ranveer and more to attend Mukesh Ambani grandson 1st birthday RCB

    Ranbir, Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer and more to attend Mukesh Ambani’s grandson’s 1st birthday?

    PUBG Battegrounds is going free-to-play in January 2022 Details inside gcw

    PUBG: Battegrounds is going free-to-play in January 2022; Details inside

    Trade safe and earn an additional income

    Trade safe and earn an additional income

    Dilip Kumar birth anniversary: Saira Banu writes an emotional letter ahead of his 99th birth anniversary drb

    Dilip Kumar birth anniversary: Saira Banu writes an emotional letter ahead of his 99th birth anniversary

    Recent Videos

    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham on Mumbai City's win over Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    Video Icon
    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath-ycb

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath

    Video Icon