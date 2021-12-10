Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: English fan proposes to Aussie girl; here's what happened (WATCH)

The 2021-22 Ashes is getting intense in the opening Test in Brisbane. Meanwhile, an English fan proposed to an Aussie girl to light things up. Watch what happened next.

Australia and England are nailing in the opening Test of the Ashes 2021-22 at The Gabba in Brisbane. As of now, Australia is leading by 58 runs in the second innings on Day 3. Meanwhile, the fans decided to light things up, as an English fan happened to do something bold to an Aussie girl.

As per a video shared by Channel 7, during Day 4's play, an English fan decided to propose to his Aussie girlfriend. While the boy went on his knees, the girl was taken aback. The moment she saw the ring in her boyfriend's hand, her emotion changed. The boy went on to proper her for marriage.

Before the crowd could support the boy, the girl said, 'Yes'. The boy immediately stood up as they embraced each other with a kiss. For a moment, the boy lifted her before putting her down. Naturally, the crowd applauded the couple while they were shown on the giant screen of the ground.

Watch the video below, as a channel presenter also interviews the couple, asking them about their relationship. The presenter also asked the girl if the boy was acting weird throughout the day. As per the presenter, they generally do. However, the girl asserted that he had acted normally throughout, resulting in her proposal being a surprise.

Match summary

England was bowled out for 147 on the opening day, courtesy of Pat Cummins fifer. Australia began to bat from Day 2 and finished on 425 by Day 3, thanks to Travis Head (152) and leading by 278. Meanwhile, England has managed 220/2, curtailing the lead down to 58.

Brief scores: England 147 & 220/2 (Malan- 80*, Root- 86*; Cummins- 1/43) trails Australia 425 (Warner-94, Labuschagne-74, Head- 152; Robinson- 3/58) by 58 runs.