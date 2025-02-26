UPSC Jobs: Check out Various Career Paths Outside of IAS and IPS

The Union Public Service Commission conducts recruitment exams for various prestigious government services and positions. Every year, lakhs of young people appear for the UPSC exam.

UPSC: UPSC Job Isn't Just IAS, IPS... There Are Many Jobs!

UPSC is one of the toughest exams in the world. By passing it, you can get the highest government job in the country. UPSC isn't just about IAS, IPS jobs.

UPSC Jobs

After passing the UPSC Civil Service Exam, government jobs are available in many departments. **1. Civil Services (All India Services)** **A.** IAS (Indian Administrative Service): Includes administrative services. **B.** IPS (Indian Police Service): Peace, law and order, crime control, security. **C.** IFS (Indian Forest Service): Forest conservation, environmental management.

Union Public Service Commission

**2. Central Services** **IFS (Indian Foreign Service):** Diplomatic services, jobs in Indian embassies abroad. **IRS (Indian Revenue Service):** Tax administration. **IAAS (Indian Audit and Accounts Service):** Auditing, financial management. **IP & TAFS (Indian Post & Telecommunication Accounts & Finance Service):** Financial management. **ICLS (Indian Corporate Law Service):** Corporate law, management of company affairs. **IIS (Indian Information Service):** Media, communication. **ITS (Indian Trade Service):** Trade policy, international trade promotion.

Civil Services Exams

**4. Divisions, Ministries** Ministry of Home Affairs Ministry of Finance Ministry of External Affairs Ministry of Defence Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Ministry of Railways Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. **How are people selected in UPSC?** UPSC mainly conducts three exams for these posts: **Civil Services Examination (CSE):** For IAS, IPS, IFS, etc. **Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS):** For Military Services. **Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Examination:** For Assistant Commandant.

Latest Videos