UPSC Jobs: Check out Various Career Paths Outside of IAS and IPS

The Union Public Service Commission conducts recruitment exams for various prestigious government services and positions. Every year, lakhs of young people appear for the UPSC exam.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 12:07 PM IST

UPSC: UPSC Job Isn't Just IAS, IPS... There Are Many Jobs!

UPSC is one of the toughest exams in the world. By passing it, you can get the highest government job in the country. UPSC isn't just about IAS, IPS jobs.

budget 2025
article_image2

UPSC Jobs

After passing the UPSC Civil Service Exam, government jobs are available in many departments. **1. Civil Services (All India Services)** **A.** IAS (Indian Administrative Service): Includes administrative services. **B.** IPS (Indian Police Service): Peace, law and order, crime control, security. **C.** IFS (Indian Forest Service): Forest conservation, environmental management.

article_image3

Union Public Service Commission

**2. Central Services** **IFS (Indian Foreign Service):** Diplomatic services, jobs in Indian embassies abroad. **IRS (Indian Revenue Service):** Tax administration. **IAAS (Indian Audit and Accounts Service):** Auditing, financial management. **IP & TAFS (Indian Post & Telecommunication Accounts & Finance Service):** Financial management. **ICLS (Indian Corporate Law Service):** Corporate law, management of company affairs. **IIS (Indian Information Service):** Media, communication. **ITS (Indian Trade Service):** Trade policy, international trade promotion.

article_image4

Civil Services Exams

**4. Divisions, Ministries** Ministry of Home Affairs Ministry of Finance Ministry of External Affairs Ministry of Defence Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Ministry of Railways Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. **How are people selected in UPSC?** UPSC mainly conducts three exams for these posts: **Civil Services Examination (CSE):** For IAS, IPS, IFS, etc. **Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS):** For Military Services. **Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Examination:** For Assistant Commandant.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CBSE proposes two board exams for Class X from 2026 aiming to reduce academic pressure; seeks public feedback anr

CBSE proposes two board exams for Class X from 2026 aiming to reduce academic pressure; seeks public feedback

AIIMS NORCET 8: Online application begins for Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam, check eligibility and more iwh

AIIMS NORCET 8: Online application begins for Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam, check eligibility and more

CUET UG 2025: Registration for CUET UG to start soon, NTA launches new website cuet.nta.nic.in iwh

CUET UG 2025: Registration for CUET UG to start soon, NTA launches new website cuet.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains 2025 Session-2 Registration ends today; read details and apply now iwh

JEE Mains 2025 Session-2 Registration ends today; read details and apply now

RPSC RAS Prelims Result: RPSC RAS scorecard and final answer key released, check direct link to download iwh

RPSC RAS Prelims Result: RPSC RAS scorecard and final answer key released, check direct link to download

Recent Stories

Qatar Gold Rate on February 26 2025: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold price anr

Qatar Gold Rate on February 26: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold price

Delimitation debate: Will south Indian states lose MP seats due to population-based redistribution? AJR

Delimitation debate: Will south Indian states lose MP seats due to population-based redistribution?

Maha Shivratri 2025: Mahakaleshwar to Omkareshwar; 12 Jyotirlingas to visit this Shiv Ratri ATG

Maha Shivratri 2025: Mahakaleshwar to Omkareshwar; 12 Jyotirlingas to visit this Shiv Ratri

iQOO Neo 10R 5G: Launch date CONFIRMED! Check expected specifications, price and more gcw

iQOO Neo 10R 5G: Launch date CONFIRMED! Check expected specifications, price and more

Karisma Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 6 expensive divorces in Bollywood RBA

Karisma Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 6 expensive divorces in Bollywood

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Video Icon
Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Video Icon