    Nursing jobs in Japan: Earn over Rs 1 lakh per month

    Do you have a desire to serve? Then jobs that pay over ₹1 lakh per month are waiting for you. Another thing is that this recruitment is being conducted by the government itself. What is the job? Where to work? How long is the training? Let's find out such details now.
     

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 6:05 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 6:05 PM IST

    Are you passionate about serving others? Jobs with a salary of over ₹1 lakh per month are waiting for you. The best part? This recruitment drive is being conducted by the government. Learn about the job role, work location, training duration, and more in this detailed article.
     

    These job vacancies are being filled under the auspices of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation and Navis HR. Candidates must have completed ANM, GNM, or B. Sc-Nursing to be eligible. The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation and Navis HR will also provide Japanese language training to eligible candidates. They will be trained in N5, N4, and N3 levels of the language and provided with job opportunities as caregivers in hospitals in Japan.
     

    Training Details:
    Candidates interested in working in Japan and under 32 years of age are eligible for these jobs. The training period is 6 months, and the training program will be conducted at the Navis HR, Bangalore office, informed the officials of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation.

    Government Assistance of ₹25,000 in Fees:
    The officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Department have informed that a fee of ₹3,50,000 has to be paid as a training fee. They said that ₹50,000 should be paid as the first instalment. They informed that the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation will pay ₹25,000 out of it, and the candidate has to pay the remaining ₹25,000.
     

    The candidate has to pay the remaining ₹3 lakhs in three instalments. The State Skill Development Corporation and Navis HR will also oversee the facilities required to provide employment opportunities in Japan to those who have completed the training.

    The salary for the candidate who gets the job will be between ₹1,10,000 to ₹1,40,000 per month.
     

    Interested candidates should register their details at this link https://shorturl.at/FB7ok. For more details, you can call 7386706272 from 10 am to 5 pm by September 18th.
     

