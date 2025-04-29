7 Tricky Questions: Test your IQ with these brain teasers

Here are 7 tricky and fun IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your mental ability to solve reasoning and math puzzles. All the answers are at the end.
Which word can you make from 'REVENGE' that is suitable for a person?
A. VENUE
B. VENGA
C. NEVER
D. None
If A is brother of B, B is brother of C, and C is father of D, what is relationship between A and D?
A. Father and Son
B. Uncle and nephew
C. Brother and sister
D. Uncle and niece
A train travels at 60 km/h for 3 hours, then at 40 km/h for 2 hours. What's the average speed?
A. 50 km/h
B. 48 km/h
C. 45 km/h
D. 55 km/h
To change the word "LETTER" into words 5 times, what is the correct option?
A. Tertle
B. LETTER
C. LETTERS
D. Lettre
If a truck travels at 30 km/h and covers 150 km in 5 hours, what is the truck's speed?
A. 25 km/h
B. 30 km/h
C. 35 km/h
D. 40 km/h
If all workers are good and some workers are smart, which is correct?
A. All smart workers are good
B. Some good workers are smart
A book reads 50 pages in 2 hours. How many pages will be read in 6 hours?
A. 150
B. 200
C. 300
D. 250
Check the correct answers to all the questions.
1 ans- C
2 ans- B
3 ans- A
4 ans- C
5 ans- B
6 ans- B
7 ans- B
