English

7 Tricky Questions: Test your IQ with these brain teasers

career Apr 29 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
English

7 Tricky and Fun IQ Questions

Here are 7 tricky and fun IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your mental ability to solve reasoning and math puzzles. All the answers are at the end.

Image credits: Getty
English

Word Puzzle: Question 1

Which word can you make from 'REVENGE' that is suitable for a person? 

A. VENUE 

B. VENGA 

C. NEVER 

D. None

Image credits: Getty
English

Blood Relation: Question 2

If A is brother of B, B is brother of C, and C is father of D, what is relationship between A and D? 

A. Father and Son 

B. Uncle and nephew 

C. Brother and sister 

D. Uncle and niece

Image credits: Getty
English

Math Puzzle: Question 3

A train travels at 60 km/h for 3 hours, then at 40 km/h for 2 hours. What's the average speed? 

A. 50 km/h

B. 48 km/h

C. 45 km/h

D. 55 km/h

Image credits: Getty
English

Word Puzzle: Question 4

To change the word "LETTER" into words 5 times, what is the correct option? 

A. Tertle 

B. LETTER 

C. LETTERS 

D. Lettre

Image credits: Getty
English

Math Puzzle: Question 5

If a truck travels at 30 km/h and covers 150 km in 5 hours, what is the truck's speed? 

A. 25 km/h

B. 30 km/h

C. 35 km/h

D. 40 km/h

Image credits: Getty
English

Reasoning: Question 6

If all workers are good and some workers are smart, which is correct? 

A. All smart workers are good 

B. Some good workers are smart

Image credits: Getty
English

Math Puzzle: Question 7

A book reads 50 pages in 2 hours. How many pages will be read in 6 hours? 

A. 150 

B. 200 

C. 300 

D. 250

Image credits: Getty
English

Check Answers Here

Check the correct answers to all the questions. 

1 ans- C 

2 ans- B 

3 ans- A 

4 ans- C 

5 ans- B 

6 ans- B 

7 ans- B

Image credits: Getty

Test Your IQ: 9 Tricky Puzzles

Shakti Dubey's UPSC Success: Total Marks and Interview Score

UPSC Topper Shakti Dubey shares 3 tips to crack the exam

7 Brain Games Only a Genius Can Solve!