Best memorization techniques for students: Study smarter, not harder

Exam Success: Struggling to remember what you study? Discover powerful memorization techniques like mnemonics, spaced repetition and more to boost learning and exam performance. 

Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 10:43 AM IST

Exam Success: Do you tend to forget what you study, even after hours of hard work? Memorization can be tricky, but the key is to use smart techniques rather than simply studying for long hours. Human brain has an amazing capacity to learn and grasp a million things. But it only retains information better when we use patterns, associations, and repetition rather than rote learning. Today, let’s explore some powerful memorization techniques that will help you study smarter, not harder. 
 

1. Use Mnemonics (acronyms, rhymes, and associations)

This is a very common study technique that we all learned back in school. Mnemonics help you retain information by using simple patterns, phrases, or images. One of the most common mnemonic techniques is using acronyms, where you take the first letter of each word in a list and form a new word or phrase. A very typical example is as follows; to remember the colours of the rainbow, Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, and Violet, you can use the acronym VIBGYOR.


2. The Mind Palace Technique 

The Mind Palace technique, also known as the Method of Loci, is a powerful memorization strategy that has been used for centuries. This method works by associating information with specific locations in a familiar place, such as your home.

For instance, if you are memorizing the parts of a human brain, you can imagine navigating your home and placing each part in a separate room. The frontal lobe may be by your front door, the hippocampus (responsible for memory) in your bedroom, and so on. Later, when you want to remember this information, you simply have to "walk" through your home in your mind and bring the facts back to you. It may take a while to get hand of this technique but it can be really helpful because our brains are naturally good at remembering places and images.

3. The Feynman Technique 

One of the best ways to truly understand and remember a concept is to teach it to someone else. This technique, known as the Feynman Technique, was developed by Nobel Prize-winning physicist Richard Feynman.
The process is simple:
1.    Choose a topic you want to remember.
2.    Explain it in the simplest way possible, as if you were teaching a five-year-old kid.
3.    Identify any gaps in your explanation.
4.    Refine your understanding by simplifying it further until it is crystal clear.
 

4. Spaced Repetition 

The best way to remember anything you learn is by spaced repetition. This can be considered a golden rule to becoming a master at anything. Instead of revising a topic just once, you should space out your revision sessions like this:
•    Day 1: Study a new topic.
•    Day 2: Review it briefly.
•    Day 4: Review it again.
•    Day 7: Go over it once more.
•    Day 14, 30, 60, etc.: Keep reviewing occasionally.
You can also use flashcards (physical or digital apps like Anki or Quizlet) to apply spaced repetition effectively. This very effective technique can help you master any subject and any skill. 

5. Active Learning 

Reading your textbook over and over again is not the best way to remember things. What happens often during the learning process is we keep engaging in a variety of topics, without actively putting them to use. Active learning involves engaging with the material in different ways, such as:
•    Writing important points in your own words instead of just copying.
•    Speaking aloud what you’ve learned.
•    Creating mind maps, flowcharts, or diagrams to visually organize information.
•    Using practice tests to reinforce learning.

While focusing on studies, don’t forget to pay attention to your diet. Get at least 7-8 hours of sleep each night. Exercise regularly. Play sports. Take short study breaks every 25-50 minutes to stay fresh and focused. Your brain is like a muscle, the better you take care of it, the stronger it becomes.

