Career Guide: How to become a therapist in India after 12th

Do you want to become a therapist in India?

Follow this simple guide on how to pursue this profession in India after completing class 12th.
 

Class 12th studies

Complete class 12th with subjects like Psychology or Humanities if you're interested in mental health therapy.

Undergraduate Degree


You can pursue courses such as BA/BSc in Psychology, Bachelor of Social Work and more. 

Postgraduate Studies

Depending on your specialization, pursue MA/MSc in Clinical Psychology, Counselling Psychology, or Applied Psychology etc.

Internships

Internships at hospitals, counselling centres, rehabilitation centres, or NGOs will provide hands-on experience.

Certifications and Licenses

To become a clinical psychologist, you need an MPhil or PsyD in Clinical Psychology and an RCI (Rehabilitation Council of India) license.

Career Opportunities

With experience, therapists can specialize in areas like trauma therapy, child psychology, or sports therapy.

