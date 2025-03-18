Career Guide: How to become a therapist in India after 12th

Career
Follow this simple guide on how to pursue this profession in India after completing class 12th.
Complete class 12th with subjects like Psychology or Humanities if you're interested in mental health therapy.
You can pursue courses such as BA/BSc in Psychology, Bachelor of Social Work and more.
Depending on your specialization, pursue MA/MSc in Clinical Psychology, Counselling Psychology, or Applied Psychology etc.
Internships at hospitals, counselling centres, rehabilitation centres, or NGOs will provide hands-on experience.
To become a clinical psychologist, you need an MPhil or PsyD in Clinical Psychology and an RCI (Rehabilitation Council of India) license.
With experience, therapists can specialize in areas like trauma therapy, child psychology, or sports therapy.
