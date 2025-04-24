Image Credit : Freepik

1. Get Enough Quality Sleep

Sleep is essential for consolidating memories. When you sleep, your brain organizes and stores information from the day. Aim for 7–9 hours of restful sleep each night to help improve focus, memory recall, and learning ability.

2. Eat Brain-Boosting Foods

What you eat directly affects your brain. Include these in your diet:

• Omega-3 fatty acids (found in fish like salmon and walnuts)

• Antioxidant-rich foods (like berries, spinach, and dark chocolate)

• Whole grains for steady energy and focus

• Green tea and turmeric for their brain-enhancing properties

Stay hydrated too—dehydration can impair memory and concentration.