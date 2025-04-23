Image Credit : Getty

Why Interviewers Ask This Question

• To understand your background and how well it aligns with the job

• To see how well you communicate and present yourself

• To get a sense of your career narrative—how your past experiences led you to this point

• To determine your confidence, clarity, and level of preparation

What Makes a Great Answer?

A strong response to "Tell me about yourself" typically follows this formula:

1. Present – Your current role and key responsibilities

2. Past – A brief overview of how you got there

3. Future – Why you’re here and what you’re looking for in this new role This structure keeps your answer focused, relevant, and purposeful.