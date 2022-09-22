5 tips to keep in mind while shifting to hostel or PG

If you are a female student or working woman looking for accommodation, here are some tips to keep in mind while shifting to into your hostel or paying guest accommodations to ensure it is safe for you.

Several incidents on campuses across India have raised concerns about the safety of female students, from a mess worker at IIT Bombay being detained for peering into a dorm bathroom to a massive demonstration at Chandigarh University over claims that inappropriate videos of female students were recorded. Many women across the nation are compelled to pick shared accommodations at a time when most employers have restarted work-from-office policies and institutions have reopened for physical education. Here are a few guidelines that may be used to assist students create a secure and safe environment.

Check for hidden camera on mirror To check if there is a hidden camera, place your fingernail on the mirror and look in the area between it and your finger. If there is room between your finger and the reflection, the mirror is real. If your finger touches the image at its points, there may be a hidden spy camera in the mirror.

Ensure safety and privacy Residents should make sure to put, Put curtains on windows and doors. On windows and doors, it is preferable to have drapes made of opaque materials so that you are completely invisible to anyone outside. Prepare first aid kit A medical emergency might happen to even the healthiest person at any time. If you are staying alone, you should be informed of what to do in the event of a medical emergency. A first aid kit and SOS medicine should always be kept on hand.