Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET 2022: Courses you can opt for if you didn't get through govt medical college

    Students who could not score their desired marks in NEET or have not managed to clear the exam, there is still hope left. Here are options beyond NEET in medical field.

    NEET 2022 Courses you can opt for if you didnt get through govt medical college gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 3:44 PM IST

    Out of 17,64,571 students who took the medical entrance exam - NEET, as many as 9,93,069 students have managed to pass it. Even while more students than in previous years passed the exam, there were still around 7.71 lakh pupils who failed it. Furthermore, because to intense competition for seats at prestigious medical institutions, not everyone who passed it will be able to obtain one.

    But all hope is not gone for individuals who did not receive the required grades. There are various degrees in the medical industry that don't require NEET scores; the medical sector is not simply restricted to MBBS. In the subject of business, students can also choose to pursue a BSc degree or choose an integrated course with an MBA.

    Also Read | CUET PG 2022: When will the results be declared? Here's how to check

    NEET offers admissions to various UG courses other than MBBS, however, some courses do not require NEET marks such as:

    • BDS Bachelor of Dental Surgery
    • AYUSH courses (BAMS BSMS BUMS BHMS)
    • B.V.Sc. (Bachelor in Veterinary Science)
    • B.Sc. courses (Radiography, clinical research, biotechnology, Microbiology etc)
    • Geneticist
    • Pharmacy (B.Pharm)
    • MBA ( Hospital & Health Management)
    • Nursing (B.Sc. Nursing)

    Also Read | NEET-PG 2023: Exam likely to take place on March 5th; Also check FMGE, FDST and FAT exam dates

    It is increasingly more difficult to pursue an MBBS in India because to the restricted seats available, but Indian students now have fantastic alternatives to study abroad thanks to international universities offering up more options. The most popular destinations for Indian citizens seeking their MBBS degrees are Ukraine, Russia, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Kazakhstan. Students who previously avoided studying overseas for fear of failing the FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduate Examination) can do so after passing the NEET UG.

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2022, 3:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 1600 vacancies; know eligibility, age limit, other details here - adt

    SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 1600 vacancies; know eligibility, age limit, other details here

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 declared; know how to check - adt

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 declared; know how to check

    St Stephen s College will have to follow government rules for admission says Delhi University gcw

    St Stephen's College will have to follow government rules for admission, says DU

    CUET PG 2022 When will the results be declared Here is how to check gcw

    CUET PG 2022: When will the results be declared? Here's how to check

    BTEUP 2022: Results for Polytechnic declared; know how to check - adt

    BTEUP 2022: Results for Polytechnic declared; know how to check

    Recent Stories

    Revealed The reason why Hollywood star Tom Hardy took up Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu snt

    Revealed: The reason why Hollywood star Tom Hardy took up Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

    football Is Luka Modric mulling international retirement after FIFA World Cup 2022?-ayh

    Is Luka Modric mulling international retirement after FIFA World Cup 2022?

    Air India, Vistara, AirAsia ink MoU for sustainable aviation: All you need to know AJR

    Air India, Vistara, AirAsia ink MoU for sustainable aviation: All you need to know

    Is extramarital affairs a deal breaker? Here are 8 types of affairs that can be heartbreaking SUR

    Is extramarital affairs a deal breaker? Here are 8 types of affairs that can be heartbreaking

    You cannot defeat me: Maha Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray - adt

    You cannot defeat me: Maha Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

    Recent Videos

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Mire and Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon