NEET 2022: Courses you can opt for if you didn't get through govt medical college

Students who could not score their desired marks in NEET or have not managed to clear the exam, there is still hope left. Here are options beyond NEET in medical field.

Out of 17,64,571 students who took the medical entrance exam - NEET, as many as 9,93,069 students have managed to pass it. Even while more students than in previous years passed the exam, there were still around 7.71 lakh pupils who failed it. Furthermore, because to intense competition for seats at prestigious medical institutions, not everyone who passed it will be able to obtain one.

But all hope is not gone for individuals who did not receive the required grades. There are various degrees in the medical industry that don't require NEET scores; the medical sector is not simply restricted to MBBS. In the subject of business, students can also choose to pursue a BSc degree or choose an integrated course with an MBA.

NEET offers admissions to various UG courses other than MBBS, however, some courses do not require NEET marks such as:

BDS Bachelor of Dental Surgery

AYUSH courses (BAMS BSMS BUMS BHMS)

B.V.Sc. (Bachelor in Veterinary Science)

B.Sc. courses (Radiography, clinical research, biotechnology, Microbiology etc)

Geneticist

Pharmacy (B.Pharm)

MBA ( Hospital & Health Management)

Nursing (B.Sc. Nursing)

It is increasingly more difficult to pursue an MBBS in India because to the restricted seats available, but Indian students now have fantastic alternatives to study abroad thanks to international universities offering up more options. The most popular destinations for Indian citizens seeking their MBBS degrees are Ukraine, Russia, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Kazakhstan. Students who previously avoided studying overseas for fear of failing the FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduate Examination) can do so after passing the NEET UG.