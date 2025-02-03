Work smart, earn more: Employees advised on limited schedule and pay hike

Larsen & Toubro's chairman advised employees to work 70 hours a week. Recently, employees were informed about these working hours.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 9:12 AM IST

Larsen & Toubro Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan recently told his employees to work 70 hours a week. Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy also said, ‘I am disappointed that I cannot make you work on Sundays. If I could, I would be happier because I myself work on Sundays.’

budget 2025
article_image2

A research paper from the ‘Sapien Labs Center for Human Brain and Mind’ has been submitted in the Economic Survey presented in Parliament.

article_image3

This research paper clearly states that comparing desk work hours provides a clear understanding from a mental health perspective.

article_image4

This study clearly states that working 12 hours or more a day can damage mental health. The study found that those who work 12 hours or more scored 100 points less than those who work 10 hours.

article_image5

Analyzing this information mentioned in the economic survey makes it clear what is right! Those who work 10 hours a day will have better mental health than those who work 12 hours or more.

article_image6

So, to keep your body healthy, work within the stipulated time, it will improve your work and benefit the company.

article_image7

And it is almost impossible to do perfect work by sitting for a long time because it creates a lot of pressure on the brain. So work wisely.

