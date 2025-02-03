Work smart, earn more: Employees advised on limited schedule and pay hike

Larsen & Toubro's chairman advised employees to work 70 hours a week. Recently, employees were informed about these working hours.

Larsen & Toubro Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan recently told his employees to work 70 hours a week. Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy also said, ‘I am disappointed that I cannot make you work on Sundays. If I could, I would be happier because I myself work on Sundays.’

A research paper from the ‘Sapien Labs Center for Human Brain and Mind’ has been submitted in the Economic Survey presented in Parliament.

This research paper clearly states that comparing desk work hours provides a clear understanding from a mental health perspective.

This study clearly states that working 12 hours or more a day can damage mental health. The study found that those who work 12 hours or more scored 100 points less than those who work 10 hours.

Analyzing this information mentioned in the economic survey makes it clear what is right! Those who work 10 hours a day will have better mental health than those who work 12 hours or more.

So, to keep your body healthy, work within the stipulated time, it will improve your work and benefit the company.

And it is almost impossible to do perfect work by sitting for a long time because it creates a lot of pressure on the brain. So work wisely.

Latest Videos