Women's scheme alert: Rs 2,500 direct benefit transfer before March 8; check who qualifies?

The Mamata Banerjee government has launched several schemes to provide financial benefits to women. The aim is to empower women and move them towards financial independence. It is now known that women in this state will get ₹2500 each before March 8. Find out who will get it.

A new project has been launched before International Women's Day to make women financially stronger. Mahila Samridhi Yojana. Under this scheme, women will be given ₹2500 per month.

To know who can apply, what documents are required, etc., be sure to read the report till the end. This project has been launched to provide financial self-reliance to the underprivileged women of the society.

This project is being run under the National Backward Class Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC). The state government has promised that they will further increase the allowance.

₹2500 will be given every month. That promise is going to be fulfilled before Women's Day. To apply online, first visit the official website www.msydelhi.gov.in. Then click on the ‘Apply Now’ option. Then upload all the required information and documents. After filling the application form, submit it.

Those who face problems in applying online can apply by visiting the local Panchayat office or government help center. For this, first the form has to be collected. Then the form has to be filled with all the information and the required documents have to be attached. Then the form has to be submitted to the specified office.

The documents that will be required to apply are- Aadhaar card, Resident's identity card, Bank account details, Income certificate, Marital status certificate.

The applicant woman must be an Indian citizen, Age must be more than 18 years, The annual income of the family should be less than ₹3 lakh, Unemployed widows or single women or women from economically weaker sections of the society will get allowance under this scheme, Only residents of Delhi can come under this scheme.

