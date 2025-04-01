Women in Tamil Nadu get Rs 10,000 discount on property registration from today

Read Full Gallery

In Tamil Nadu, the registration fee for immovable property registration has been reduced by one percent for women. This concession applies to properties up to ₹10 lakh. It comes into effect today.

Tamil Nadu government scheme: The Tamil Nadu government is implementing various schemes for the advancement of women in Tamil Nadu. Accordingly, women can travel for free on buses through the Vidiyal Payanam scheme. As a result, working women are able to save at least Rs 1,000 per month.

Tamil Nadu Government Schemes for Women

Furthermore, schemes such as educational assistance, marriage assistance, maternity assistance, and loan assistance for starting own businesses have been implemented. As a next step, an important announcement for women was released in the Tamil Nadu budget.

Property Registration - One Percent Discount

This has been greatly welcomed among women. This scheme has come into effect today. This scheme has been introduced to ensure equal share for women not only in the society but also in their respective families. From today, if immovable properties including house, land, agricultural land worth up to Rs 10 lakh are registered in the name of women, the registration fee will be reduced by one percent.

Effective from today - Women's Celebration

Through this scheme, 75 percent of women in the current registrations are eligible to receive this concession. In Tamil Nadu, when registering property documents, 7 percent of its value has to be paid as stamp duty and 2 percent as registration fee. But now, when registering properties worth less than Rs 10 lakh in the name of women, the 2 percent registration fee has been reduced to one percent.

Rs 10,000 Discount

According to this scheme, while Rs 20,000 was being charged as registration fee when registering an immovable property worth Rs 10 lakh, now if a property worth Rs 10 lakh is registered in the name of a woman, a registration fee of only Rs 10,000 is sufficient. Therefore, a circular has been sent to all registration offices urging to implement this scheme from today.

