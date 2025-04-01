user
user icon

Women in Tamil Nadu get Rs 10,000 discount on property registration from today

In Tamil Nadu, the registration fee for immovable property registration has been reduced by one percent for women. This concession applies to properties up to ₹10 lakh. It comes into effect today.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 1, 2025, 10:36 AM IST

Tamil Nadu government scheme: The Tamil Nadu government is implementing various schemes for the advancement of women in Tamil Nadu. Accordingly, women can travel for free on buses through the Vidiyal Payanam scheme. As a result, working women are able to save at least Rs 1,000 per month.

article_image2

Tamil Nadu Government Schemes for Women

Furthermore, schemes such as educational assistance, marriage assistance, maternity assistance, and loan assistance for starting own businesses have been implemented. As a next step, an important announcement for women was released in the Tamil Nadu budget.


article_image3

Property Registration - One Percent Discount

This has been greatly welcomed among women. This scheme has come into effect today. This scheme has been introduced to ensure equal share for women not only in the society but also in their respective families. From today, if immovable properties including house, land, agricultural land worth up to Rs 10 lakh are registered in the name of women, the registration fee will be reduced by one percent.

article_image4

Effective from today - Women's Celebration

Through this scheme, 75 percent of women in the current registrations are eligible to receive this concession. In Tamil Nadu, when registering property documents, 7 percent of its value has to be paid as stamp duty and 2 percent as registration fee. But now, when registering properties worth less than Rs 10 lakh in the name of women, the 2 percent registration fee has been reduced to one percent.

article_image5

Rs 10,000 Discount

According to this scheme, while Rs 20,000 was being charged as registration fee when registering an immovable property worth Rs 10 lakh, now if a property worth Rs 10 lakh is registered in the name of a woman, a registration fee of only Rs 10,000 is sufficient. Therefore, a circular has been sent to all registration offices urging to implement this scheme from today.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Stock market jitters: Sensex, Nifty open lower ahead of Trump's tariff announcement on April 2 AJR

Stock market jitters: Sensex, Nifty open lower ahead of Trump's tariff announcement on April 2

BREAKING: Haldiram's confirms selling stake to International Holding Company and Alpha Wave Global ddr

Haldiram's confirms selling stake to International Holding Company and Alpha Wave Global

Centre set to increase limit for auto settlement of PF withdrawal from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh ddr

EPFO makes PF withdrawals easier: Auto-claim limit raised to to Rs 5 lakh, UPI and ATM access coming soon

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to launch portal having repository of social, economic, research data; check details AJR

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to launch portal having repository of social, economic, research data; check details

Indian stock markets closed for Eid, Asian markets struggle amid heavy selling AJR

Indian stock markets closed for Eid, Asian markets struggle amid heavy selling

Recent Stories

Sam Altman 'happy' to bring joy to X with Ghibli effect, calls Elon Musk's platform as 'negative' gcw

Sam Altman 'happy' to bring joy to X with Ghibli effect, calls Elon Musk's platform as 'negative'

'100% tariffs from India': White House lists data, says 'time for reciprocity' ahead of Liberation Day (WATCH) shk

'100% tariffs from India': White House lists data, says 'time for reciprocity' ahead of Liberation Day (WATCH)

Vodafone Idea stock soars: Should investors buy, sell, or hold? AJR

Vodafone Idea stock soars: Should investors buy, sell, or hold?

Tesla's Pain, Lucid's Gain: Orders Surge For Saudi-Backed EV Maker Amid Elon Musk's Branding Woes, Retail Confidence Climbs

Tesla's Pain, Lucid's Gain: Orders Surge For Saudi-Backed EV Maker Amid Elon Musk's Branding Woes, Retail Confidence Climbs

SPY, QQQ Draw Heavy Retail Activity After Market Marks Worst Quarterly Loss Since 2022

SPY, QQQ Draw Heavy Retail Activity After Market Marks Worst Quarterly Loss Since 2022

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | ASHA Workers CUT HAIR in ‘Symbolic’ Protest on 50th Day of Stir, Demand Pay Hike

Kerala Pulse | ASHA Workers CUT HAIR in ‘Symbolic’ Protest on 50th Day of Stir, Demand Pay Hike

Video Icon
Northeast Pulse | Van Durgas of Kaziranga: Protecting Assam’s Precious Wildlife

Northeast Pulse | Van Durgas of Kaziranga: Protecting Assam’s Precious Wildlife

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Kejriwal Said Modi to Retire in Sept 2025, Amit Shah to Become PM

Asianet News Rewind | When Kejriwal Said Modi to Retire in Sept 2025, Amit Shah to Become PM

Video Icon
Kill Fame Lakshya Extends Eid Wishes, Thanks Fans & Film Industry for Support

Kill Fame Lakshya Extends Eid Wishes, Thanks Fans & Film Industry for Support

Video Icon
Card Skimming: How to Protect Your Money from High-Tech Thieves?

Card Skimming: How to Protect Your Money from High-Tech Thieves?

Video Icon