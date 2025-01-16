Will West Bengal govt employees see a DA increase or face layoffs? What we know so far

Anxiety is growing among West Bengal government employees. Information is circulating that layoffs may occur in various departments. Will DA be increased in this atmosphere? Or will hundreds of state government employees lose their jobs? Find out what's going on.

 

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 11:32 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 11:32 AM IST

Will DA increase or will there be layoffs? A new question on the minds of government employees. As the new year begins, central government employees are expecting a Dearness Allowance (DA) increase, but West Bengal government employees are worried about their future.

article_image2

The DA case for West Bengal government employees is still pending in the Supreme Court, and the hearing has been postponed for the 14th time. What will happen now?

article_image3

The DA case in the Supreme Court concerns the pending DA from the Fifth Pay Commission. Currently, state government employees receive 14% DA under the Sixth Pay Commission.

article_image4

However, there are no updates on whether or when it will increase. Recently, the West Bengal government sent letters to various departments requesting information about the number of employees in each department.

article_image5

These letters were sent by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms and reportedly require a response by January 31.

article_image6

The government seeks the number of employees in specific positions such as Lower Division Assistant, Upper Division Assistant, Head Assistant, and Section Officer.

article_image7

Although the letters do not directly mention new recruitment, many speculate that this could mean the government is planning to hire more employees.

article_image8

However, some are also concerned that the government may lay off employees instead of hiring new ones.

article_image9

This letter has been sent at a time when the DA issue is still unresolved. There are allegations of recruitment corruption in the state, and government employees are also demanding fair and transparent recruitment.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru to Prayagraj flights soar by 89% for Maha Kumbh 2025 vkp

Bengaluru to Prayagraj flights soar by 89% for Maha Kumbh 2025

Bengaluru: BBMP achieves 83% of property tax target, eyes Rs 500 crore by March end vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP achieves 83% of property tax target, eyes Rs 500 crore by March end

Bengaluru PG rents expected to rise by 5% soon, residents brace for impact vkp

Bengaluru PG rents expected to rise by 5% soon, residents brace for impact

L and T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin snt

L&T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50 vkp

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50

Recent Stories

'Missed my daughter's first steps': CA shares she worked 90-hours a week for 10 years & it changed her life shk

'Missed my daughter’s first steps': CA shares she worked 90-hours a week for 10 years & paid a cost; SEE post

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price LEAKED! Here's how much it may cost you gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price LEAKED! Here's how much it may cost you

Honda Dio Launched in India at Rs 74930: Know bookings, range, mileages, specifications and features RBA

Honda Dio Launched in India at Rs 74930: Know bookings, range, mileages, specifications and features

Oil India share price target: Must-have PSU stocks for long-term gains AJR

Oil India share price target: Must-have PSU stocks for long-term gains

Rigetti Continues To Surge Amid Quantum Stocks Rally, Lifting Retail Sentiment Even As CEO Calls For Caution

Rigetti Continues To Surge Amid Quantum Stocks Rally, Lifting Retail Sentiment Even As CEO Calls For Caution

Recent Videos

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Video Icon
Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Video Icon
Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Video Icon
Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Video Icon