Will West Bengal govt employees see a DA increase or face layoffs? What we know so far

Anxiety is growing among West Bengal government employees. Information is circulating that layoffs may occur in various departments. Will DA be increased in this atmosphere? Or will hundreds of state government employees lose their jobs? Find out what's going on.

Will DA increase or will there be layoffs? A new question on the minds of government employees. As the new year begins, central government employees are expecting a Dearness Allowance (DA) increase, but West Bengal government employees are worried about their future.

The DA case for West Bengal government employees is still pending in the Supreme Court, and the hearing has been postponed for the 14th time. What will happen now?

The DA case in the Supreme Court concerns the pending DA from the Fifth Pay Commission. Currently, state government employees receive 14% DA under the Sixth Pay Commission.

However, there are no updates on whether or when it will increase. Recently, the West Bengal government sent letters to various departments requesting information about the number of employees in each department.

These letters were sent by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms and reportedly require a response by January 31.

The government seeks the number of employees in specific positions such as Lower Division Assistant, Upper Division Assistant, Head Assistant, and Section Officer.

Although the letters do not directly mention new recruitment, many speculate that this could mean the government is planning to hire more employees.

However, some are also concerned that the government may lay off employees instead of hiring new ones.

This letter has been sent at a time when the DA issue is still unresolved. There are allegations of recruitment corruption in the state, and government employees are also demanding fair and transparent recruitment.

