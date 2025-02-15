Will ration card holders get cash instead of food grains? Govt may announce new rules

Major changes are coming to the ration system across the country. The government may provide cash instead of rations. Find out who will be eligible for this new provision.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 15, 2025, 10:40 AM IST

New rules regarding the ration system are about to be implemented across the country. Every beneficiary should be aware of these rules.

budget 2025
article_image2

Due to the efforts of the central government, many people have become dependent on the ration system since the Corona pandemic.

article_image3

Although the ration system existed before the Corona period, a significant number of middle-class people in the country did not take ration items. Its quality was also not that good.

article_image4

However, the Corona pandemic has taught people a lot in one stroke. Its impact is directly affecting the ration system.

article_image5

Since the pandemic, many families now rely on ration items to run their households. However, a major change is coming to this ration system.

article_image6

It has been learned that the government may now give cash instead of rations. Find out in detail when this rule will start and who will get it.

article_image7

How much will it benefit families who rely on rations if they are given cash instead of goods? This information has emerged in a meeting of NITI Aayog.

article_image8

Now the question is, if this new rule is implemented, will people ultimately benefit or will they face losses?

article_image9

However, no decision has been announced by the government yet. However, many believe that this rule will be implemented as cash transactions have increased under the Modi government.

