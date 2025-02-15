Will ration card holders get cash instead of food grains? Govt may announce new rules

Major changes are coming to the ration system across the country. The government may provide cash instead of rations. Find out who will be eligible for this new provision.

New rules regarding the ration system are about to be implemented across the country. Every beneficiary should be aware of these rules.

Due to the efforts of the central government, many people have become dependent on the ration system since the Corona pandemic.

Although the ration system existed before the Corona period, a significant number of middle-class people in the country did not take ration items. Its quality was also not that good.

However, the Corona pandemic has taught people a lot in one stroke. Its impact is directly affecting the ration system.

Since the pandemic, many families now rely on ration items to run their households. However, a major change is coming to this ration system.

It has been learned that the government may now give cash instead of rations. Find out in detail when this rule will start and who will get it.

How much will it benefit families who rely on rations if they are given cash instead of goods? This information has emerged in a meeting of NITI Aayog.

Now the question is, if this new rule is implemented, will people ultimately benefit or will they face losses?

However, no decision has been announced by the government yet. However, many believe that this rule will be implemented as cash transactions have increased under the Modi government.

