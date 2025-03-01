Will DA hike be approved? Supreme Court to hear govt employees' case in March

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 1, 2025, 12:19 PM IST

The Dearness Allowance case for West Bengal government employees may come up again in March. State government employees have long been vocal in demanding DA. They demanded that the state government should provide DA at the central rate, but the state government is not willing to do so.

budget 2025
article_image2

Demand for Dearness Allowance at the central rate. The state government's DA case may come up for hearing again in March.

article_image3

The case was last heard by the bench of then Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice NV Bhatti. This time the DA case may come up before a new bench. Justice Hrishikesh Roy retired on January 31, 2025. Therefore, the DA case bench will be changed again.

article_image4

Therefore, concerns about the hearing date. The Supreme Court stated that the hearing may take place in March. However, it is not yet certain which bench will hear the case. Therefore, the Supreme Court has not given any clear instructions regarding the date.

article_image5

Optimistic lawyer. However, the lawyers for the state government employees are optimistic that the hearing of the DA case will start soon in the Supreme Court. They have said that the hearing will not take much time.

article_image6

The DA case has been going on in the Supreme Court since November 18, 2022. The date is being postponed repeatedly.

article_image7

As a result, concerns about the DA case are increasing among the state government employees. Challenging the High Court's verdict. The Kolkata High Court ruled in favor of the state government employees in the DA case. But the state government challenged that verdict in the Supreme Court.

article_image8

The state government had announced 3% DA for the state government employees in the budget itself. But a section of the state government employees is not happy with this.

article_image9

Difference between the Center and DA. State government employees have demanded DA at the central rate.

article_image10

Central government employees are currently getting DA at the rate of 53%. Therefore, the difference in DA will currently be 35%.

