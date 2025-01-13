What's in store for middle class? 5 key taxpayer benefits expected in Union Budget 2025

Just a few days left! Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2025. Speculation is rife about potential benefits for the middle class.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 5:24 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 5:24 PM IST

Budget 2025

Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 2025 budget in a few days. Speculation has begun about what might be in store for the middle class.

article_image2

Recommendations

Economists and experts have already recommended tax cuts for Budget 2025. Economists and industry representatives have suggested that tax cuts would leave more money in people's hands for spending.

article_image3

GDP Growth

Recommendations to the central government suggest that increased spending by people would boost the country's GDP.

article_image4

Tax Experts' Opinion

Tax experts believe that if Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman implements these five recommendations, it would benefit taxpayers and boost GDP.

article_image5

Income Tax Rate Reduction

The government may reduce taxes for income ceilings up to ₹15-20 lakhs annually. Currently, the old tax regime levies a maximum of 30% on income above ₹10 lakhs.

article_image6

Reason for Tax Cut Request

Experts point to rising inflation, making it difficult for families earning ₹15-20 lakhs in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. Tax cuts could boost spending.

article_image7

Benefits for Senior Citizens

Increasing the exemption limit for senior citizens would benefit this taxpayer group. Experts suggest raising it to ₹10 lakhs.

article_image8

Home Loan Deductions

Currently, deductions are available on home loan interest and principal under the old tax regime. Experts suggest increasing the ₹2 lakh annual deduction under Section 24B.

article_image9

Health Insurance Premium Deduction

Deductions are available under Section 80D. Increasing the limits could encourage more insurance enrollment.

