West Bengal's new scheme: Get Rs 5000, bigger than Lakshmi Bhandar, Swasthya Sathi!

Lakshmi Bhandar and Swasthya Sathi are the state's most popular schemes. Now, Mamata Banerjee has launched a scheme to outdo them. Get Rs 5000 by applying to this amazing scheme. Find out how to apply.

Various public welfare schemes are run by the government for the benefit of the common people. Schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar and Swasthya Sathi, started by the West Bengal government, have already gained immense popularity.

Various plans have been announced by the government targeting people to make them self-reliant. Not only that, there is a scheme among them where you can get Rs 5,000 just by applying.

In this situation, many people will be able to become self-reliant through this project. However, if you are eligible to receive this grant, the money will be directly deposited into your account.

In this case, a total of 9,000 people will receive this grant of Rs 5,000. However, Rs 5,000 will not be available at once. Rather, this money will be given in installments.

Basically, if you want to become self-reliant through fish farming, you will get Rs 5,000. Those leasing ponds for fish farming will also get help through this scheme.

