West Bengal's new scheme: Get Rs 5000, bigger than Lakshmi Bhandar, Swasthya Sathi!

Lakshmi Bhandar and Swasthya Sathi are the state's most popular schemes. Now, Mamata Banerjee has launched a scheme to outdo them. Get Rs 5000 by applying to this amazing scheme. Find out how to apply.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 10:34 AM IST

Various public welfare schemes are run by the government for the benefit of the common people. Schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar and Swasthya Sathi, started by the West Bengal government, have already gained immense popularity.

budget 2025
article_image2

Various plans have been announced by the government targeting people to make them self-reliant. Not only that, there is a scheme among them where you can get Rs 5,000 just by applying.

article_image3

In this situation, many people will be able to become self-reliant through this project. However, if you are eligible to receive this grant, the money will be directly deposited into your account.

article_image4

In this case, a total of 9,000 people will receive this grant of Rs 5,000. However, Rs 5,000 will not be available at once. Rather, this money will be given in installments.

article_image5

Basically, if you want to become self-reliant through fish farming, you will get Rs 5,000. Those leasing ponds for fish farming will also get help through this scheme.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Understanding Income Tax Return: What it is, how to file your return AJR

Understanding Income Tax Return: What it is, how to file your return

India Q4 GDP set for faster growth; RBI Rate Cut, Mahakumbh business boost key factors AJR

India's Q4 GDP set for faster growth; RBI Rate Cut, Mahakumbh business boost key factors

Nifty Sensex open with modest gains; Experts caution against sustained rally AJR

Nifty, Sensex open with modest gains; Experts caution against sustained rally

GST collections in February soar 9.1 pc to Rs 1.84 lakh crore ddr

GST collections rise 9.1% in February to Rs 1.84 lakh crore, driven by strong domestic growth

Stock market bleeds: Over Rs 50 lakh crore lost in first two months of 2025 AJR

Stock market bleeds: Over Rs 50 lakh crore lost in first two months of 2025

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Marketing executive from Ooty found dead inside car amid suspected Cardiac arrest vkp

Bengaluru: Marketing executive from Ooty found dead inside car amid suspected Cardiac arrest

Oscar 2025: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet share sweet kiss at star-studdden event [WATCH] NTI

Oscar 2025: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet share sweet kiss at star-studded event [WATCH]

Google co founder Sergey Brin urges Gemini AI team to 60 hours a week here is why gcw

Google co-founder Sergey Brin urges Gemini AI team to 60-hours a week | Here's why

Career Guide: How to become a lawyer in India after 12th iwh

Career Guide: How to become a lawyer in India after 12th

Beat the Heat: Easy Ways to Cool Your Home Without AC This Summer RBA

Beat the Heat: Easy Ways to Cool Your Home Without AC This Summer

Recent Videos

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Video Icon
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Video Icon
CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon