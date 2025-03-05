West Bengal govt may double employee salaries, 7th Pay Commission announcement soon

Good news for West Bengal state government employees! Rumor has it that the 7th Pay Commission will be formed, and their salaries will double. The 7th Pay Commission will likely be announced in September of this year.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 9:26 AM IST

West Bengal state government employees are in the news again, this time regarding salary increase. West Bengal state government employees were recently in the news about DA. The Chief Minister announced their DA after a long wait.

budget 2025
article_image2

The news of salary increases for West Bengal state government employees is now out. Rumor has it that the 7th Pay Commission will be formed. Salaries of West Bengal state government employees will double.


article_image3

The central government has already announced the 8th Pay Commission, effective from January 2. Good news for West Bengal state government employees this month: salaries will double.

article_image4

The 7th Pay Commission will likely be announced in September of this year. The report will be submitted by 2026, and the commission will be implemented by 2027-28.

article_image5

The 6th Pay Commission is currently in effect in the state. It was formed in 2015. The Pay Commission is formed every 10 years due to rising prices, inflation, and cost of living.

