West Bengal govt hikes DA by 4%: State employees thank CM Mamata Banerjee

The Mamata Banerjee government announced a 4 percent DA hike for state government employees in the budget.

DA Announcement

Mixed Reactions to DA

Mixed reactions from state government employees regarding the 4 percent DA hike. Some express anger while others welcome it.

A Gift

The 4 percent DA hike is a significant gift for some state government employees. They welcomed CM Mamata Banerjee's decision.

Major Program

A section of state government employees has planned a major program on Monday for the DA announcement. Sources say some state government employees will participate.

Organizers

The organizers are the Trinamool-affiliated government employee organization, West Bengal State Government Employees Federation. Trinamool workers from all district offices, sub-divisional and block offices, district headquarters including Kolkata, Secretariat, Directorate, and regional offices will participate.

Program Details

A program to thank the Chief Minister will be held during tiffin time through small meetings, gate meetings, and processions. The organization's chairman, Manas Bhuiya, and convenor, Pratap Nayak, have already sent instructions to various state offices regarding this program. More programs will be held across the state later.

Anger over DA

Other state government employees are angry about the DA. They are adamant about demanding DA at the central rate.

Criticism

Criticizing Trinamool's program, Bhaskar Ghosh, convenor of the Sangrami Joint Forum, said that the duty of the government employee organization is to protect the interests of government employees. Meanwhile, the Trinamool-backed Government Employees Federation is acting like a political organization by flattering the state government.

Protest Program

He further said that a protest program has been called in the state government offices on the 18th and 19th.

Center-State DA Difference

Currently, there is a difference between the central and state governments. Central government employees receive DA at a rate of 53 percent under the Eighth Pay Commission. State government employees receive DA at a rate of 18 percent under the Sixth Pay Commission.

