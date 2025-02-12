West Bengal Budget may bring 7th Pay Commission relief for state employees

The West Bengal Budget anticipates salary increases, DA hikes, and various allowance increases. A 15,000 crore rupee allocation for Lakshmir Bhandar and strong speculation about the formation of the 7th Pay Commission are key highlights.

The state budget will be presented on February 12th. All residents of the state are looking forward to this budget.

State government employees are especially hopeful. Everyone is eager to know if there will be any announcements regarding DA and salary increases.

Meanwhile, it is being heard that the Mamata government will announce an increase in various allowances in the budget.

It has already been learned that Lakshmir Bhandar is increasing. Rs 15,000 crore have been allocated in the budget.

Now comes an even bigger surprise. It is being heard that the government will announce the 7th Pay Commission in this budget.

The pay commission is announced every ten years. The last pay commission was formed in 2015. Now it's time to form a pay commission again.

It is being heard that the Mamata government is going to announce the 7th Pay Commission, keeping in mind the price of goods and inflation.

Meanwhile, there may also be an announcement about DA in the budget. Because there has been no announcement about DA so far. It is everyone's hope that it may be announced this time.

Meanwhile, along with the increase in various allowances in the budget, new employment may be announced. It has been said.

