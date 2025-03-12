Want to keep your ration active? Link it to your bank account or lose benefits!

Ration Card: The central government is bringing big changes to the ration system. For this reason, you need to link your bank account with your ration card.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 9:38 AM IST

Changes in the ration system

The central government is bringing big changes to the ration system. For this reason, you need to link your bank account with your ration card.

article_image2

Linking of ration card

Like Aadhaar card, now ration card also has to be linked with bank account. Otherwise, you will not get the subsidy money.


article_image3

Message from the Food Secretary

On February 28, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra held a meeting with the secretaries of all the states. There, he discussed the issue of changing the ration distribution system. If you don't link your bank account, you will not get the subsidy anymore. Ration will be stopped.

article_image4

Ration distribution will no longer happen

The central government has decided that from now on, the public distribution system of rations will be abolished. Instead, ration consumers will be given subsidy money.

article_image5

Money in the customer's bank account

In the new system, money will be given directly to the customer's bank account. The same system that the government uses to give gas subsidies to bank accounts is going to be introduced in rations as well.

article_image6

Ration from the open market

From now on, the customer will have to buy the necessary ration, i.e., food items including rice and wheat, from the open market. In return, the government will give the subsidy money to the customer's bank. And for that reason, the bank account has to be linked with the ration card.

article_image7

Central and state ration system

The Center provides rations through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana project. And the state gives ration through the Khadya Sathi project. Discussions are going on about giving money in the bank in both the center and the state.

article_image8

Benefits of linking

If the ration card is linked with the bank account, a person can collect ration from multiple places. If the subsidy is given in cash, the money will go directly to the customer's bank.

article_image9

Ration dealers are angry

The general ration dealers are angry at this move by the central government. According to them, if this system is introduced, the public distribution system of the country will collapse completely. Ration will be stopped.

article_image10

Call for strike in protest

On April 1, ration dealers will march to New Delhi to protest the change in the ration system. Parliament march in Delhi on the first of April. Along with the siege of the residences of the Prime Minister, the Union Finance Minister and the Union Food Minister. Then ration strike in the country for an indefinite period.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ex-post facto clearance for India-Qatar MoU on financial-economic cooperation AJR

Ex-post facto clearance for India-Qatar MoU on financial-economic cooperation

US stocks slide as Trump imposes retaliatory tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum AJR

US stocks slide as Trump imposes retaliatory tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum

Amazon Apple Microsoft and more face record market bloodbath as firms lose $750 billion gcw

Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and more face record market bloodbath as firms lose $750 billion

Jim Walker's bold call: Time to load up on Indian equities despite valuation worries AJR

Jim Walker's bold call: Time to load up on Indian equities despite valuation worries

Government extends free import policy: Yellow Peas for 3 months, Urad for 1 year AJR

Government extends free import policy: Yellow Peas for 3 months, Urad for 1 year

Recent Stories

Tamil Nadu Rain: IMD issues orange alert in Thoothukudi; fishing boats docked as precautionary measure anr

Tamil Nadu Rain: IMD issues orange alert in Thoothukudi; fishing boats docked as precautionary measure

A New Beginning: Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar assures support to CM Vijayan in taking state's demands to Centre anr

A New Beginning: Kerala Governor assures support to CM Vijayan in taking state's demands to Centre

Cheapest Gold in India? Find Out Which State Offers the Best Prices!

Cheapest Gold in India? Find Out Which State Offers the Best Prices!

Stylish Black Beads Anklet Designs for Baby Girls Protection iwh

Stylish Black Beads Anklet Designs for Baby Girls Protection

DIY Holi Hair Accessories Trendy Hairstyles to Protect Hair iwh

DIY Trendy Holi Hair Bands & Scarves from Old Lace and Fabric

Recent Videos

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon
‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Video Icon