Want to keep your ration active? Link it to your bank account or lose benefits!

Read Full Gallery

Ration Card: The central government is bringing big changes to the ration system. For this reason, you need to link your bank account with your ration card.

Changes in the ration system

The central government is bringing big changes to the ration system. For this reason, you need to link your bank account with your ration card.

Linking of ration card

Like Aadhaar card, now ration card also has to be linked with bank account. Otherwise, you will not get the subsidy money.

Message from the Food Secretary

On February 28, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra held a meeting with the secretaries of all the states. There, he discussed the issue of changing the ration distribution system. If you don't link your bank account, you will not get the subsidy anymore. Ration will be stopped.

Ration distribution will no longer happen

The central government has decided that from now on, the public distribution system of rations will be abolished. Instead, ration consumers will be given subsidy money.

Money in the customer's bank account

In the new system, money will be given directly to the customer's bank account. The same system that the government uses to give gas subsidies to bank accounts is going to be introduced in rations as well.

Ration from the open market

From now on, the customer will have to buy the necessary ration, i.e., food items including rice and wheat, from the open market. In return, the government will give the subsidy money to the customer's bank. And for that reason, the bank account has to be linked with the ration card.

Central and state ration system

The Center provides rations through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana project. And the state gives ration through the Khadya Sathi project. Discussions are going on about giving money in the bank in both the center and the state.

Benefits of linking

If the ration card is linked with the bank account, a person can collect ration from multiple places. If the subsidy is given in cash, the money will go directly to the customer's bank.

Ration dealers are angry

The general ration dealers are angry at this move by the central government. According to them, if this system is introduced, the public distribution system of the country will collapse completely. Ration will be stopped.

Call for strike in protest

On April 1, ration dealers will march to New Delhi to protest the change in the ration system. Parliament march in Delhi on the first of April. Along with the siege of the residences of the Prime Minister, the Union Finance Minister and the Union Food Minister. Then ration strike in the country for an indefinite period.

Latest Videos