UPI Limit Hiked: Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm Users Can Now Transfer Up to Rs 10 Lakh
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has made a big announcement for UPI users. Starting September 15, 2025, the UPI transaction limit will change.
Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm
NPCI announced big news for UPI users. New rules effective September 15, 2025, allow payments up to Rs 10 lakh/day for insurance, loans, investments, government fees, and travel via PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm.
UPI transaction limit
P2P transaction limit remains Rs 1 lakh. Insurance/capital market investment limit increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Credit card bills can be paid up to Rs 5 lakh at once, with a daily limit of Rs 6 lakh. Travel payments up to Rs 5 lakh are allowed in a single transaction.
UPI limit change
Government e-Marketplace (GeM) tax and EMD payments are now allowed up to Rs 5 lakh. Loan and EMI payments have a new single transaction limit of Rs 5 lakh and a daily limit of Rs 10 lakh. Jewelry purchase limit increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, with a daily cap of Rs 6 lakh.
New UPI rules
Digital transactions up to Rs 5 lakh are allowed for fixed deposits. Foreign exchange payments via BBPS are permitted up to Rs 5 lakh. IPO applications remain capped at Rs 5 lakh, not subject to the new Rs 10 lakh limit. UPI simplifies payments for investments, insurance, government fees, and travel.
Insurance premium
The increased limit allows users to make large payments in one go, simplifying loan EMIs, insurance premiums, investments, government fees, and jewelry purchases. No extra charges apply. NPCI states this will make digital transactions more convenient and faster.